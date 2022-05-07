How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the following measure by voice vote: the Safe Sleep for Babies Act, to provide that inclined sleepers for infants and crib bumpers shall be considered banned hazardous products under section 8 of the Consumer Product Safety Act.

There were no key votes in the House.

U.S. Senate

Financial markets: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Joshua Frost to serve as the Treasury Department's assistant secretary for financial markets. Frost has been an official at the Federal Reserve's New York bank since 1999, with responsibilities including oversight of money markets and Treasury debt markets. The vote on Tuesday, May 3, was 54-42.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Managing HUD bureaucracy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Elizabeth Bhargava to be assistant secretary of administration at the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Bhargava, most recently New York's deputy secretary for labor and workforce, has been a New York state and city government official for over 20 years. The vote on Tuesday, May 3, was 62-34.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Head Start masking rule: The Senate has passed a resolution that would disapprove of and void a Health and Human Services Department rule requiring face masks to be worn indoors and outdoors by children and workers in Head Start programs, and requiring Head Start workers to have received COVID-19 vaccination. The vote on Tuesday, May 3, was 55-41.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Oil and natural gas leases: The Senate has passed a motion to instruct Senate conferees with the House negotiating the two chambers' versions of the America Competes Act. The motion insisted on the final bill including provisions for the sale of oil and natural gas production leases on the Outer Continental Shelf of U.S. waters, including the Gulf of Mexico and offshore Alaska. The vote to instruct on Wednesday, May 4, was 53-44.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

China and Iran: The Senate has passed a motion to instruct Senate conferees with the House negotiating the two chambers' versions of the America Competes Act. The motion insisted on the final bill including provisions for combating cooperation between China and Iran with sanctions and other measures. The vote to instruct on Wednesday, May 4, was 86-12.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Weapons research and China: The Senate has passed a motion to instruct Senate conferees with the House negotiating the two chambers' versions of the America Competes Act. The motion insisted on the final bill including provisions rejecting authorization for spending on the Green Climate Fund and authorizing $8 billion for military research on weapons systems that counter China. The vote to instruct on Wednesday, May 4, was 50-44.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Nuclear pact with Iran: The Senate has passed a motion to instruct Senate conferees with the House negotiating the two chambers' versions of the America Competes Act. The motion insisted on the final bill including provisions requiring that a nuclear weapons agreement with Iran maintain sanctions on Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and address Iran's support for terrorism and its other malign activities. The vote to instruct on Wednesday, May 4, was 62-33.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Climate change emergencies: The Senate has passed a motion to instruct Senate conferees with the House negotiating the two chambers' versions of the America Competes Act. The motion insisted on the final bill including provisions stating that the president cannot declare a national emergency or a public health emergency due to climate change. The vote to instruct on Wednesday, May 4, was 49-47.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Nuclear energy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Kathryn Huff to be the Energy Department's assistant secretary for nuclear energy. Huff was a nuclear engineering professor at the University of Illinois before, a year ago, joining the Energy Department as a senior official. The vote on Thursday, May 5, was 80-11.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

— Targeted News Service