How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

Along with roll call votes, the Senate also passed the following measures by voice vote: the Performance Enhancement Reform Act, to amend the description of how performance goals are achieved; and the PROTECT Our Children Act, to reauthorize the National Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program.

US House

Mistreating horses: The House has passed the Prevent All Soring Tactics Act to have the Agriculture Department inspect horses at various public facilities for cases of soring, which is putting various restrictions on a horse's legs in order to give the horse a higher gait. The vote on Monday, Nov. 14, was 304-111.

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District; U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-Denver, 10th District; U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

Workplace sexual harassment cases: The House has passed the Speak Out Act to render unenforceable nondisclosure and nondisparagement clauses in employment contracts that apply to sexual harassment or sexual assault cases. The vote on Wednesday, Nov. 16, was 315-109.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Nays: Budd

Passing legislation: The House has approved a motion to pass seven bills en bloc, without a separate vote on each bill. Subjects covered by the bills included research by Veterans Health Administration employees, cybersecurity at the VA, establishing the DisasterAssistance.gov website, and establishing recordkeeping requirements for Amazon and other online hosts of third-party retailers. The vote on Thursday, Nov. 17, was 381-39.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Naming VA medical center: The House has passed the Max Cleland VA Medical Center Act to name the Veterans Affairs Department's Atlanta medical center after Joseph Maxwell Cleland. Cleland, who died in 2021, was a senator, VA administrator, and veteran of the Vietnam War. The vote on Thursday, Nov. 17, was 359-62.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Lymphedema and Medicare: The House has passed the Lymphedema Treatment Act to authorize Medicare coverage for expenses for using gradient compression garments and other treatments for lymphedema, which is swelling in body tissues caused by the buildup of lymph fluid. The vote on Thursday, Nov. 17, was 402-13.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

US Senate

Puerto Rico judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Maria del R. Antongiorgi-Jordan to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for Puerto Rico. The District Court's chief clerk since 2019, Antongiorgi-Jordan was, from 1995 to 2018, a lawyer at the McConnell Valde law firm in San Juan, specializing in employment cases. The vote on Tuesday, Nov. 15, was 55-43.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

COVID-19 emergency: The Senate has passed a resolution to declare an end to the national emergency regarding COVID-19 that President Trump began in March 2020. The vote on Tuesday, Nov. 15, was 61-37.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

— Targeted News Service