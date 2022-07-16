How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

Along with the week's roll call votes, the House also passed the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act (H.R. 7535), to encourage the migration of federal government information technology systems to quantum-resistant cryptography.

U.S. House

Caribbean ties: The House has passed a resolution stating the need to strengthen U.S. economic partnerships with Caribbean countries. The vote on Tuesday, July 12, was 351-64.

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District; U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-Denver, 10th District

Nays: U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

Federal worker benefits: The House has passed the First Responder Fair Return for Employees on Their Initial Retirement Earned Act. The bill would keep federal government workers classified as first responders for the purposes of receiving retirement benefits if those workers are disabled on the job and then move to non-first responder jobs within the federal government. The vote on Tuesday, July 12, was unanimous with 417 yeas.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Cybersecurity training: The House has passed the National Computer Forensics Institute Reauthorization Act. The bill would reauthorize, through 2032, the U.S. Secret Service's National Computer Forensics Institute, which trains state and local law enforcement agencies in addressing cybersecurity and electronic crime. The vote on Wednesday, July 13, was 410-16.

Not voting: McHenry

Nays: Budd

Yeas: Manning

Fentanyl exposures: The House has passed the Prevent Exposure to Narcotics and Toxics Act to require the Customs and Border Protection agency to distribute containment devices to its workers to prevent their exposure to fentanyl. The vote on Wednesday, July 13, was unanimous with 429 yeas.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Active shooter alerts: The House has passed the Active Shooter Alert Act. The bill would establish an Active Shooter Alert Communications Network at the Justice Department, and have the network make plans for sending alerts about active shooters by working with local and state governments. The vote on Wednesday, July 13, was 260-169.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Veterans and toxins: The House has passed the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, to increase medical benefits and treatments for military veterans who were exposed to toxins in Iraq and Afghanistan. The vote on Wednesday, July 13, was 342-88.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Military commissions: The House has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would require the Defense Department to publish on the internet the proceedings of military commissions. The vote on Wednesday, July 13, was 218-207.

Not voting: McHenry

Nays: Budd

Yeas: Manning

Contractor labor practices: The House has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would bar the Defense Department from awarding contracts to employers found to have recently engaged in unfair labor practices. The vote on Wednesday, July 13, was 221-207.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Military labor standards: The House has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would give preferential treatment to potential Defense Department contractors who meet certain labor relations standards. The vote on Wednesday, July 13, was 220-209.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Military contracting: The House has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would give preferential treatment to potential Defense Department construction contractors with a majority of their employees living near the planned construction project. The vote on Wednesday, July 13, was 220-207.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Military harassment claims: The House has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would require the military to complete its reviews of harassment and discrimination complaints within six months. The vote on Wednesday, July 13, was 219-209.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Military harm to civilians: The House has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would authorize up to $5 million of annual spending on programs to mitigate civilian harm from military actions. The vote on Wednesday, July 13, was 215-212.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Nuclear tests: The House has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would end limits on funding for the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty Organization. The vote on Wednesday, July 13, was 216-209.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

D.C. National Guard: The House has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would give the mayor of Washington, D.C., authority over the District's National Guard equal to authority the governors of the 50 states have over their National Guards. The vote on Wednesday, July 13, was 218-209.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

White supremacy: The House has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would require the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Department, and Defense Department to oppose white supremacist and neo-Nazi activity by agency employees. The vote on Wednesday, July 13, was 218-208.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Domestic terrorism: The House has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would require the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Department to send Congress a report on processes needed to improve their reports on domestic terrorism threats. The vote on Wednesday, July 13, was 220-205.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Posse comitatus: The House has passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would bar the use, in legal proceedings, of evidence obtained by military members in violation of the Posse Comitatus Act, which governs the involvement of the military in domestic law enforcement activities. The vote on Thursday, July 14, was 215-213.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Military spending: The House has passed the National Defense Authorization Act to authorize $850 billion of fiscal 2023 spending at the Defense Department and military construction programs, and prescribe military personnel levels for the year. The vote on Thursday, July 14, was 329-101.

Yeas: McHenry, Budd, Manning

5G networks: The House has passed the Promoting United States International Leadership in 5G Act to require the president to form an interagency government working group for supporting U.S. 5th generation mobile telecommunications systems. The vote on Thursday, July 14, was 405-20.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Sudan coup: The House has passed a resolution condemning last October's military coup in Sudan and calling for the restoration of the country's constitutional leaders. The vote on Thursday, July 14, was 417-7.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Veterans' records: The House has passed the Access for Veterans to Records Act to require the U.S. Office of the Archivist to send Congress a plan for ways to reduce the backlog of processing veterans' requests for National Personnel Records Center documents, and authorize $60 million of spending on that effort. The vote on Thursday, July 14, was 406-21.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

U.S. Senate

Military readiness: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Ashish Vazirani to be the Defense Department's Deputy Under Secretary for Personnel and Readiness. The vote on Tuesday, July 12, was 73-21.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

BATF director: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Steven M. Dettelbach to be head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Dettelbach was a U.S. attorney in Ohio for most of the Obama administration and, since 2016, has been a partner at the BakerHostetler law firm. The vote on Tuesday, July 12, was 48-46.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Federal Reserve board: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Michael Barr to be a member of the Federal Reserve's board of governors for a 14-year term ending in 2032. Barr, an assistant secretary at the Treasury Department during part of the Obama administration, has since been a finance and public policy professor at the University of Michigan. The vote on Wednesday, July 13, was 66-28. Barr was then confirmed, in a separate 66-28 vote, to also be the board's vice chairman for supervision for a four-year term.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Export-Import Bank: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Owen Herrnstadt to be a member of the board of the U.S. Export-Import Bank. Herrnstadt, currently an executive at the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union, is also an employment and labor law professor at Georgetown University, and was formerly a Federal Reserve official. The vote on Wednesday, July 13, was 51-44.

Nays: Burr

Yeas: Tillis

CIA general counsel: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Kate Heinzelman to be the Central Intelligence Agency's general counsel. Currently a senior aide in the attorney general's office, Heinzelman had been a partner at a Washington, D.C., law firm, and a legal official in the Obama administration in various roles. The vote on Thursday, July 14, was 50-41.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis