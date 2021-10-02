How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the House also passed these measures by voice vote:
The K-12 Cybersecurity Act, to establish a K-12 education cybersecurity initiative; the Homeland Security for Children Act, to amend the Homeland Security Act of 2002 to ensure that the needs of children are considered in homeland security planning; and the Unmanned Aerial Security Act, to prohibit the secretary of Homeland Security from operating or procuring certain foreign-made unmanned aircraft systems.
U.S. House
Abortion law: The House has passed the Women's Health Protection Act. The bill would remove various restrictions on abortion, including those based on time after gestation, established by state and local governments. The vote on Sept. 24 was 218-211.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
Cocaine prison sentences: The House has passed the Eliminating a Quantifiably Unjust Application of the Law Act, to change federal criminal sentencing standards by equalizing the standards for crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 28, was 361-66.
Yeas: Manning
War crimes informants: The House has passed the War Crimes Rewards Expansion Act to expand authority for rewards offered by the State Department for information that leads to the conviction of foreigners accused of war crimes. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 28, was 412-9.
Yeas: Manning
Libya: The House has passed the Libya Stabilization Act to impose sanctions on foreigners believed to have destabilized Libya and require federal agencies to commit resources on behalf of peace and democracy in Libya. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 28, was 386-35.
Yeas: Manning
Washington, D.C., finances: The House has rejected the District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Salary Home Rule Act to allow the government of Washington, D.C., to set the level of pay for its chief financial officer. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 29, was 259-170, with a two-thirds majority required for approval.
Yeas: Manning
Debt ceiling: The House has passed a bill to suspend the federal government's debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 29, was 219-212.
Yeas: Manning
Spending package: The House has concurred in the Senate amendment to the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act. The amendment would fund the federal government through Dec. 3 and add emergency supplemental funding to deal with the withdrawal from Afghanistan and recent weather events. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 30, was 254-175.
Yeas: Manning
U.S. Senate
Diplomacy with Europe, Asia: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Karen Erika Donfried to serve as the assistant secretary of state for European Affairs and Eurasian Affairs. Donfried has been president of the German Marshall Fund of the United States for seven years. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 28, was 73-26.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Oceans and diplomacy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Monica Medina to serve as assistant secretary of state for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs. Medina has been a senior official at the Commerce Department, Defense Department, and other governmental and private groups. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 28, was 61-36.
Nays: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
Africa diplomacy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Mary Phee to serve as assistant secretary of state for African Affairs. Phee was ambassador to South Sudan from 2015 to 2017; her other diplomatic postings include positions in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Ethiopia. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 28, was 67-31.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Drugs and diplomacy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Todd D. Robinson to serve as the assistant secretary of state for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs. Robinson has served as a diplomat in numerous Latin American and European countries, including, from 2014 to 2017, ambassador to Guatemala. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 28, was 53-41.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Political-military affairs: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jessica Lewis to serve as assistant secretary of state for Political-Military Affairs. Lewis has been a staffer on Senate and House foreign policy committees and to individual senators since 2002. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 29, was 70-27.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Top Interior lawyer: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert Anderson to serve as the Interior Department's solicitor. Anderson has been Interior's principal deputy solicitor since the start of the Biden administration. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 29, was 53-44.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
COVID-19 vaccines: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act that would have barred funding for the adoption of governmental COVID-19 vaccination requirements for private employers. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 30, was 50-50, with a three-fifths majority required for approval.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Spending package: The Senate has passed the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act. The bill would fund the federal government through Dec. 3 and add emergency supplemental funding to deal with the withdrawal from Afghanistan and recent weather events. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 30, was 65-35.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Consumer finance: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Rohit Chopra to serve as director of the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection for a five-year term. Chopra has served on the Federal Trade Commission since May 2018; previously, he was an assistant director at the Bureau. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 30, was 50-48.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Land management: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning to serve as director of the Bureau of Land Management. Stone-Manning was a senior aide to Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, from 2007 to 2012; since then, she has been a senior official in Montana's state government and at the National Wildlife Federation. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 30, was 50-45.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
— Targeted News Service