How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Top Interior lawyer: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert Anderson to serve as the Interior Department's solicitor. Anderson has been Interior's principal deputy solicitor since the start of the Biden administration. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 29, was 53-44.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

COVID-19 vaccines: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act that would have barred funding for the adoption of governmental COVID-19 vaccination requirements for private employers. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 30, was 50-50, with a three-fifths majority required for approval.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Spending package: The Senate has passed the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act. The bill would fund the federal government through Dec. 3 and add emergency supplemental funding to deal with the withdrawal from Afghanistan and recent weather events. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 30, was 65-35.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis