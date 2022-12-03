How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

US House

Law enforcement training: The House has rejected the Law Enforcement De-Escalation Training Act. The bill would have the Justice Department develop training and grant programs for law enforcement departments to adopt alternative responses to individuals in a mental, behavioral health, or suicidal crisis. The vote on Tuesday, Nov. 29, was 247-160, with a two-thirds majority required for approval.

Not voting: U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-Denver, 10th District

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District; U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

Crack cocaine sentences: The House has passed the Terry Technical Correction Act to make all those convicted of crack cocaine offenses eligible for retroactive reductions of their sentences under the 2010 Fair Sentencing Act. The vote on Tuesday, Nov. 29, was 307-101.

Not voting: McHenry

Yeas: Manning, Budd

Railroad labor dispute: The House has passed a bill to require that U.S. railroads and several rail worker unions accept labor agreements that include wage and benefit increases. The vote on Wednesday, Nov. 30, was 290-137.

Not voting: McHenry

Yeas: Manning, Budd

Uyghurs and human rights: The House has passed the Uyghur Policy Act to require the State Department to expand its activities on behalf of Uyghurs and other minority groups living in China’s Xinjiang region. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 1, was 407-17.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Doulas and the military: The House has passed the Delivering Optimally Urgent Labor Access for Veterans Affairs Act to institute a five-year pilot program at the Veterans Affairs Department for providing doula services to pregnant veterans. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 1, was 376-44.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Community reentry: The House has passed the One Stop Shop Community Reentry Program Act to authorize Justice Department grants to local governments and nonprofit groups for assisting the integration of ex-convicts into communities after their release. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 1, was 259-167.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Pregnancies in prison: The House has passed the Pregnant Women in Custody Act to require that the federal government’s prisons provide adequate pregnancy and childbirth services to incarcerated women. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 1, was 324-90.

Yeas: McHenry, Manning

Nays: Budd

US Senate

Same-sex marriage: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored to the Respect for Marriage Act. The amendment would have barred the federal government from taking discriminatory action against people who believe marriage is a union of one man and one woman. The vote on Tuesday, Nov. 29, was 48 yeas to 49 nays.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

State marriage laws: The Senate has passed the Respect for Marriage Act to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and instead federally recognize any marriage authorized under a state’s marriage laws, and require states to similarly recognize marriages in other states. The vote on Tuesday, Nov. 29, was 61-36.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Puerto Rico judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Camille L. Velez-Rive to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for Puerto Rico. Velez-Rive has been a magistrate judge on the court since 2004, and before that, was a federal prosecutor in Puerto Rico. The vote on Wednesday, Nov. 30, was 55-42.

Nays: Burr

Yeas: Tillis

New York judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Anne M. Nardacci to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York. Nardacci has been a private practice lawyer at firms in New York City, then Albany, since 2002. The vote on Wednesday, Nov. 30, was 52-44.

Nays: Burr

Yeas: Tillis

Military inspector general: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert Storch to be the Defense Department’s inspector general. Storch has been the National Security Agency’s inspector general since early 2018, and previously was an official in the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General, and a federal prosecutor. The vote on Wednesday, Nov. 30, was 92-3.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Railroad labor dispute: The Senate has passed a bill to require that U.S. railroads and several rail worker unions accept labor agreements that include wage and benefit increases. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 1, was 80-15.

Not voting: Burr

Yeas: Tillis

