How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Formula Act to suspend, temporarily, rates of duty on imports of certain infant formula products.

U.S. House

Abortion restrictions: The House has passed the Women's Health Protection Act to bar state and local governments from restricting a range of abortion-related services, including abortion, the provision of telemedicine abortion consultations, and prescribing of abortifacient drugs. The vote on July 15 was 219-210.

Nays: U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-Denver, 10th District; U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District

Abortion and state laws: The House has passed the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act to bar a state's government from penalizing individuals in other states for providing abortion services to women who live in that state, so long as those services are legal in the other states. The vote on July 15 was 223-205.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Infant formula imports: The House has passed the Formula Act to temporarily suspend, for the remainder of 2022, duties on imports of infant formula food. The vote on July 15 was 421-2.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

New NATO members: The House has passed a resolution supporting the possibility of Finland and Sweden soon joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The vote on Monday, July 18, was 394-18.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

State marriage laws: The House has passed the Respect for Marriage Act to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and instead federally recognize any marriage authorized under a state's marriage laws, and require states to similarly recognize marriages in other states. The vote on Tuesday, July 19, was 267-157.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Passing five bills: The House has passed a motion to pass an array of five bills en bloc. The bills dealt with management of historical sites in Maryland and the South, long-distance bike trails, and lighting the Gateway Arch in St. Louis in blue and yellow to show solidarity with Ukraine. The vote on Tuesday, July 19, was 365-57.

Yeas: McHenry, Manning

Nays: Budd

Funding foreign security forces: The House has passed the Advancing Human Rights-Centered International Conservation Act to require the Fish and Wildlife Service to work to avoid providing money, through its conservation grants, to foreign security forces believed to have violated human rights. The vote on Tuesday, July 19, was 379-43.

Yeas: McHenry, Manning

Nays: Budd

National parks: The House has passed the National Park Foundation Reauthorization Act to reauthorize the National Park Foundation through fiscal 2030 and increase its annual funding from $5 million to $15 million. The vote on Tuesday, July 19, was 397-22.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Housing, transportation spending: The House has passed the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act to provide $90.9 billion of fiscal 2023 funding for the various agencies at the Transportation Department and Housing and Urban Development. The vote on Wednesday, July 20, was 220-207.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Contraceptives: The House has passed the Right to Contraception Act to bar state and local governments from restricting the ability of individuals and health care entities to provide and consume contraceptives, and take contraceptive actions. The vote on Thursday, July 21, was 228-195.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

U.S. Senate

Colorado judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Nina Nin-Yuen Wang to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for Colorado. Wang, a U.S. magistrate judge since 2015, was previously an assistant U.S. attorney for Colorado. The vote on Tuesday, July 19, was 58-36.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Illinois judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Nancy Maldonado to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Maldonado has been a private practice lawyer in Chicago since 2002. The vote on Tuesday, July 19, was 53-45.

Nays: Burr

Yeas: Tillis

Appeals Court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Julianna Michelle Childs to be a judge on the U.S. Appeals Court for the Washington, D.C., circuit. Since 2010, Childs has been a judge on the U.S. District Court for South Carolina. The vote on Tuesday, July 19, was 64-34.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Delaware judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Gregory Brian Williams to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for Delaware. Williams has been a private practice lawyer in Wilmington since 1995, focusing on intellectual property and commercial litigation. The vote on Wednesday, July 20, was 52-43.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Chile ambassador: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Bernadette Meehan to be the U.S. ambassador to Chile. Meehan had been an executive at the Obama Foundation; previously, she was in the State Department's Foreign Service for more than a decade, including a posting at the U.S. embassy in Colombia. The vote on Wednesday, July 20, was 51-44.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

South Africa ambassador: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Reuben Brigety to be the U.S. ambassador to South Africa. Brigety has been a State Department official in the Obama administration, a mayor in Tennessee, president of the University of the South; and, currently, is an official at the Council on Foreign Relations. The vote on Thursday, July 21, was 55-40.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Veterans health: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Shereef Elnahal to be the Department of Veterans Affairs' undersecretary for health. For three years, Elnahal has been the CEO of University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey; previously, he was that state's health commissioner and, from 2016 to 2018, a Veterans Health Administration official. The vote on Thursday, July 21, was 66-23.

Yeas: Burr

Not voting: Tillis