How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

U.S. House

Semi-automatic guns: The House has passed the Assault Weapons Ban to criminalize the purchase or possession of semi-automatic guns (also called assault weapons) or devices that feed large amounts of ammunition into a gun. The vote on July 29 was 217-213.

Nays: U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-Denver, 10th District; U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District

Wildfires and water management: The House has passed the Wildfire Response and Drought Resiliency Act to authorize various water management projects and change federal wildlife programs, including increasing firefighter wages. The vote on July 29 was 218-199.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Regulating big cats: The House has passed the Big Cat Public Safety Act to tighten federal restrictions on the trade and use of large feline species, such as lions, tigers, cheetahs, and mountain lions. The vote on July 29 was 278-134.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Restoring coal mine sites: The House has passed the Safeguarding Treatment for the Restoration of Ecosystems from Abandoned Mines Act to allow states to reserve up to 30% of their federal grants for reclamation of abandoned coal mines to fund the treatment and abatement of drainage of acidic water from the mines. The vote on July 29 was 391-9.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Computing infrastructure reviews: The House has passed a bill to speed regulatory reviews of computer and networking manufacturing infrastructure projects. The vote on July 29 was 303-89.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

U.S. Senate

Virginia judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Elizabeth Hanes to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Hanes has been a magistrate judge in the district for two years, and previously was a private practice lawyer, and an assistant public defender in the district for seven years. The vote on Tuesday, Aug. 2, was 59-37.

Not voting: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Veterans and toxins: The Senate has agreed to the House amendment to the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, to increase medical benefits and treatments for military veterans who were exposed to toxins in Iraq and Afghanistan. The vote on Tuesday, Aug. 2, was 86-11.

Yeas: Burr

Nays: Tillis

New NATO members: The Senate has agreed to a resolution to have the U.S. ratify the proposal for Finland and Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The vote on Wednesday, Aug. 3, was 95-1.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Environmental regulations: The Senate has passed a joint resolution to disapprove of and cancel a Council on Environmental Quality rule, issued this April, changing procedures for the development of regulations issued under the National Environmental Policy Act. The April rule expanded the allowable scope of such regulations by, for example, requiring regulators to consider the reasonably foreseeable indirect and cumulative effects of a given regulation. The vote to cancel the rule on Thursday, Aug. 4, was 50-47.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Roopali Desai to be a judge on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Desai has been a private practice lawyer in Phoenix, specializing in elections and voting law, since 2007. The vote on Thursday, Aug. 4, was 67-29.

Not voting: Burr

Yeas: Tillis