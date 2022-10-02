How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed, by voice vote, a resolution urging the government of Brazil to ensure that the October 2022 elections are conducted in a free, fair, credible, transparent, and peaceful manner; and the Technological Hazards Preparedness and Training Act, to authorize preparedness programs to support communities containing technological hazards and emerging threats.

US House

Aviation center: The House has passed the National Center for the Advancement of Aviation Act, to create the National Center for the Advancement of Aviation, which would be an enterprise for improving partnerships between military and civil aviation and aerospace parties. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 28, was 369-56.

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District; U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-Denver, 10th District; U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

Mental health spending: The House has passed the Mental Health Matters Act, to create federal grant programs to fund schools' provision of mental health services and bar certain provisions in employer-sponsored benefit plans that restrict mental health care coverage. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 29, was 220-205.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Merger filings: The House has passed the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act to increase the fees for companies filing applications for approval by federal regulators of proposed large mergers, and index the fees to the rate of inflation. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 29, was 242-184.

Nays: McHenry

Yeas: Manning, Budd

Infectious disease planning: The House has passed the Chai Suthammanont Healthy Federal Workplaces Act. The bill would establish a requirement for all federal government agencies to make plans for infectious diseases that prompt a nationwide public health emergency. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 29, was 351-73.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Foreign tourists: The House has passed the Visit America Act. The bill would require the Commerce Department to make a 10-year plan for increasing the amount of foreign tourism into the U.S., and create an assistant secretary of commerce for travel and tourism, with duties that include promoting such tourism. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 29, was 325-93.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Foreign aircraft maintenance: The House has passed the Global Aircraft Maintenance Safety Improvement Act. The bill would establish Federal Aviation Administration worker certification and reporting and inspection requirements for foreign facilities that repair U.S. aircraft. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 29, was 374-52.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Food aid and veterans: The House has passed the Food Security for All Veterans Act to establish an Office of Food Security at the Department of Veterans Affairs. The office would give veterans information about possible enrollment in federal nutrition assistance programs. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 29, was 376-49.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Global food supply: The House has passed the Global Food Security Reauthorization Act, to reauthorize through fiscal 2028 the federal government's Global Food Security Strategy effort to improve food availability overseas. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 29, was 331-95.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Nays: Budd

Foreign aid: The House has passed the Millennium Challenge Corporation Eligibility Expansion Act. The bill would expand the number of countries eligible for receiving aid from the Millennium Challenge Corporation, an independent federal agency that sends grant money to developing countries. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 29, was 334-87.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Passing legislation: The House has passed a motion to pass en bloc, without a separate roll call vote on each bill, 12 different bills, and also agree to the Senate amendment to the Small Project Efficient and Effective Disaster Recovery Act. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 29, was 296-127.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

US Senate

Appeals court judge: The Senate has approved, upon reconsideration, the nomination of Arianna Freeman to be a judge on the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Freeman has been a federal community defender attorney in Philadelphia since 2009. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 29, was 50-47.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Continuing appropriations: The Senate has passed the Continuing Appropriations and Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act to provide continuing appropriations for government spending through Dec. 16, and add $12.3 billion of aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia, as well as increase funding for disaster response programs. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 29, was 72-25.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Worker benefits: The Senate has approved, upon reconsideration, the nomination of Lisa M. Gomez to be the Labor Department's assistant secretary for employee benefits security. Gomez has, since 1994, been an employee benefits lawyer, most recently as a partner at a New York City law firm The vote on Thursday, Sept. 29, was 49-36.

Not voting: Burr, Tillis

— Targeted News Service