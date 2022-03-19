How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed, by voice vote, the Safe Connections Act to prevent and respond to the misuse of communications services that facilitates domestic violence and other crimes.

U.S. House

Digitizing federal maps: The House has passed the Modernizing Access to Our Public Land Act to direct federal agencies to develop compatibility standards for digitizing and distributing geographic information system data on government lands that are accessible for recreational purposes. The vote on Tuesday, March 15, was 414-9.

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District; Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District; Patrick McHenry, R-Denver, 10th District

Fish management and western rivers: The House has passed the Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins Recovery Act to extend, through 2024, the Interior Department's authority to build facilities to aid recovery of endangered fish populations in two Southwest river basins. The vote on Tuesday, March 15, was 397-27.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Preserving Louisiana theater: The House has passed the Save the Liberty Theatre Act to convey two parcels of federal parks land in Eunice, La., to the city of Eunice for the rehabilitation of its Liberty Theatre. The vote on Wednesday, March 16, was 422-4.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

El Paso memorial garden: The House has passed a bill to designate a garden in El Paso, Texas, as the El Paso Community Healing Garden National Memorial, while not making the garden part of the National Park System. The vote on Wednesday, March 16, was 403-25.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

World War II history sites: The House has passed the Japanese American World War II History Network Act to establish a network of National Park Service materials at sites related to Japanese Americans and World War II, including relocation camps. The vote on Wednesday, March 16, was 406-16.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Trade with Russia: The House has passed the Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act to suspend normal trade relations with the two countries, at the World Trade Organization and other trade groups, over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The vote on Thursday, March 17, was 424-8.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Forced arbitration: The House has passed the Forced Arbitration Injustice Repeal Act to invalidate agreements to use arbitration to settle disputes that involve employment, consumer, antitrust, or civil rights litigation. The vote on Thursday, March 17, was 222-209.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

U.S. Senate

Budgeting: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Shalanda Young to be director of Office of Management and Budget. Young, the OMB acting director since March 2021, was previously a senior aide, in several different roles, on the House Appropriations Committee. The vote on Tuesday, March 15, was 61-36.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Transportation masking: The Senate has passed a resolution to disapprove of and void a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule requiring masking on various modes of transportation, including trains, airplanes, and buses. The vote on Tuesday, March 15, was 57-40.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

California judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jacqueline Corley to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Corley has been a magistrate judge in the district since 2011, and previously was a clerk for a district judge. The vote on Thursday, March 17, was 63-36.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Second California judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Fred W. Slaughter to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. Slaughter, a federal prosecutor in the district from 2002 to 2014, has since been an Orange County Superior Court judge. The vote on Thursday, March 17, was 57-41.

Nays: Burr

Not voting: Tillis

— Targeted News Service

