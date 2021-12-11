How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Yeas: Manning

Cattle sales: The House has passed the Cattle Contract Library Act to require the Agriculture Department to develop a catalog of the various types of purchase contracts offered by packers to ranchers of beef cattle. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 8, was 411-13.

Yeas: Manning

Forest management: The House has passed the National Forest Restoration and Remediation Act to require the U.S. Forest Service to place the proceeds from enforcement settlements into interest-bearing accounts. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 8, was 385-42.

Yeas: Manning

Xinjiang import ban: The House has passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act to bar importation into the U.S. of various goods produced in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous region. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 8, was 428-1.

Yeas: Manning