How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
U.S. House
Medicare, debt ceiling: The House has passed the Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act. Bill provisions include a change in procedural rules to make it easier to approve an increase in the federal government's debt ceiling, changes in Medicare's conversion factor formula for payments to health care providers, and reducing the size of cuts to Medicare payments. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 7, was 222-212.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
Military spending: The House has passed the National Defense Authorization Act to authorize fiscal 2022 spending on the military, military construction projects, and military-related programs at the Energy Department. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 7, was 363-70.
Yeas: Manning
Ocean shipping: The House has passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act to change the regulation of U.S. and foreign-flagged ocean shippers by the Federal Maritime Commission. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 8, was 364-60.
Yeas: Manning
Cattle sales: The House has passed the Cattle Contract Library Act to require the Agriculture Department to develop a catalog of the various types of purchase contracts offered by packers to ranchers of beef cattle. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 8, was 411-13.
Yeas: Manning
Forest management: The House has passed the National Forest Restoration and Remediation Act to require the U.S. Forest Service to place the proceeds from enforcement settlements into interest-bearing accounts. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 8, was 385-42.
Yeas: Manning
Xinjiang import ban: The House has passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act to bar importation into the U.S. of various goods produced in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous region. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 8, was 428-1.
Yeas: Manning
China and the Olympics: The House has passed a resolution stating that the International Olympic Committee has failed to adhere to its own human rights commitments by failing to rebuke China for its mistreatment of tennis player and former Olympian Peng Shuai, who has alleged sexual misconduct by a senior government official. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 8, was unanimous with 428 yeas.
Yeas: Manning
Treating ALS: The House has passed the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act. The bill would direct the Food and Drug Administration to issue grants in order to increase access to clinical drug trials for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 8, was 423-3.
Yeas: Manning
Childhood disabilities: The House has passed the Improving the Health of Children Act to reauthorize for five years the National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 8, was 405-20.
Yeas: Manning
Opioid prescriptions: The House has passed the Opioid Prescription Verification Act to require the Health and Human Services Department to, in its grant program and pharmacist training efforts, emphasize the prevention of opioid addiction and overdoses. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 8, was 410-15.
Yeas: Manning
Female wartime workers: The House has passed the Women Who Worked on the Home Front World War II Memorial Act. The bill would authorize the construction on federal government land in Washington, D.C., of a memorial to women who worked in war-related industries during World War II. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 8, was 425-1.
Yeas: Manning
Federal governance: The House has passed the Protecting Our Democracy Act. Bill provisions include restrictions on presidential pardon powers, limits on presidential declarations of emergencies, various measures to increase oversight of the president, and measures to limit foreign interference in political campaigns for federal office. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 9, was 220-208.
Yeas: Manning
U.S. Senate
FCC chair: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jessica Rosenworcel to serve as chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission for a five-year term ending in mid-2025. Rosenworcel has chaired the FCC since this January on an acting basis, and previously was an FCC commissioner. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 7, was 68-31.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Nays: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Mediation board: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Deirdre Hamilton to serve as a commissioner on the National Mediation Board for a term ending in mid-2022. The Board resolves employment and other disputes in the railroad and airline industries. Hamilton, a staff attorney at the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union since 2014, was previously a staff attorney at the Association of Flight Attendants. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 7, was 52-48.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Customs and border security: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Chris Magnus to be commissioner of the Customs and Border Protection agency at the Homeland Security Department. Magnus, a longtime law enforcement officer, is currently the police chief for Tucson, Ariz. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 7, was 50-47.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Military exports to Saudi Arabia: The Senate has rejected a motion to discharge from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee a resolution to disapprove of the potential sale of military weapons to Saudi Arabia. The vote to discharge on Tuesday, Dec. 7, was 30 yeas to 67 nays.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Massachusetts district attorney: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Rachael Rollins to serve as the U.S. attorney for the Massachusetts district. Rollins has been an attorney at various government agencies in Massachusetts since 2007. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 8, was 50-50, with Vice President Harris casting a 51st yea vote.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Community service: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Michael D. Smith to be the CEO of AmeriCorps. Smith is executive director of the My Brother's Keeper Alliance and the director of youth opportunity programs at the Obama Foundation. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 8, was 58-41.
Yeas: Burr
Nays: Tillis
COVID-19 vaccination rule: The Senate has passed a resolution that would disapprove of and void a Labor Department emergency rule for requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees at companies with 100 or more workers. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 8, was 52-48.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Medicare, debt ceiling: The Senate has concurred in the House amendment to the Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act. The amended bill would change procedural rules to make it easier to approve an increase in the federal government's debt ceiling, make changes in Medicare's conversion factor formula for payments to health care providers, and reduce the size of upcoming cuts to Medicare payments to the providers. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 9, was 59-35.