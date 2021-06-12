How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed a resolution recognizing the devastating attack on a girls' school in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 8 and expressing solidarity with the Afghan people.

There were no key votes in the House.

U.S. Senate

New Jersey judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Julien Xavier Neals to serve as a U.S. District Court judge for the New Jersey district. Since 2006, Neals has been a lawyer for the city of Newark and, starting in 2015, Bergen County, New Jersey. The vote on Tuesday, June 8, was 66-33.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Colorado judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Regina M. Rodriguez to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for Colorado. For the past 32 years, Rodriguez has been alternately a private practice lawyer in Denver and a prosecutor or defense lawyer for the U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado. The vote on Tuesday, June 8, was 72-28.