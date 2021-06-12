 Skip to main content
How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently
How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed a resolution recognizing the devastating attack on a girls' school in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 8 and expressing solidarity with the Afghan people.

There were no key votes in the House.

U.S. Senate

New Jersey judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Julien Xavier Neals to serve as a U.S. District Court judge for the New Jersey district. Since 2006, Neals has been a lawyer for the city of Newark and, starting in 2015, Bergen County, New Jersey. The vote on Tuesday, June 8, was 66-33.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Colorado judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Regina M. Rodriguez to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for Colorado. For the past 32 years, Rodriguez has been alternately a private practice lawyer in Denver and a prosecutor or defense lawyer for the U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado. The vote on Tuesday, June 8, was 72-28.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Spending on technology: The Senate has passed the United States Innovation And Competition Act. The bill would take a variety of measures to promote development of new technologies, including the creation of a Directorate for Technology and Innovation at the National Science Foundation and other strategic government plans to support innovation. The vote on Tuesday, June 8, was 68-32.

Nays: Burr

Yeas: Tillis

Employer sex discrimination: The Senate has rejected a cloture motion to end debate on a motion to consider the Paycheck Fairness Act to adopt a variety of measures aimed at preventing wage discrimination on the basis of sex or sexual status. The vote on Tuesday, June 8, was 49 yeas to 50 nays.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Second New Jersey judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Zahid N. Quraishi to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for New Jersey. Quraishi has been a U.S. magistrate judge in New Jersey since 2019; before that, he was a federal government lawyer and a private practice lawyer in the state. The vote on Thursday, June 10, was 81-16.

Not voting: Burr

Yeas: Tillis

— Targeted News Service

