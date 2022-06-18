How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

U.S. House

Marine shipping: The House has passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act. The bill would change Federal Maritime Commission practices, including requiring the Commission to review fines charged by common ocean carriers, and bar common ocean carriers from refusing to ship goods if they have adequate cargo space for the goods. The vote on Monday, June 13, was 369-42.

Not voting: U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-Denver, 10th District

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District; U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

Vertical aviation: The House has passed the Advanced Aviation Infrastructure Modernization Act to authorize a $25 million Transportation Department pilot program for issuing grants to fund advanced air mobility infrastructure. Such infrastructure includes vertical airplane takeoff and landing facilities, known as vertiports. The vote on Monday, June 13, was 338-73.

Not voting: McHenry

Yeas: Budd, Manning

Police for Supreme Court relatives: The House has passed the Supreme Court Police Parity Act to authorize the Supreme Court Police force to provide protection for immediate relatives of justices if the court's marshal deems such protection necessary. The vote on Tuesday, June 14, was 396-27.

Yeas: McHenry, Budd, Manning

Wildlife conservation: The House has passed the Recovering America's Wildlife Act to provide about $1.4 billion of annual supplemental funding for Interior Department efforts to conserve plant and wildlife species, including endangered species. The vote on Tuesday, June 14, was 231-190.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Rural disasters: The House has passed the Small State and Rural Rescue Act to expand the role of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Small State and Rural Advocate office in reviewing requests for FEMA to provide disaster assistance. The vote on Tuesday, June 14, was 396-14.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Not voting: Budd

Race and finance: The House has passed the Federal Reserve Racial and Economic Equity Act. The bill would require the Federal Reserve to prioritize eliminating racial and ethnic economic disparities in its activities. The vote on Wednesday, June 15, was 215-207.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Sales of meat products: The House has passed the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act. Among other measures, the bill would create the Office of the Special Investigator for Competition Matters at the Agriculture Department, and charge the investigative office with prosecuting violations of meatpacking and poultry marketing laws. The vote on Thursday, June 16, was 221-204.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

U.S. Senate

Ambassador to Denmark: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Alan M. Leventhal to be the U.S. ambassador to Denmark. Leventhal is chairman and CEO of the office properties company Beacon Capital, and serves on the board of several Boston-area charities and universities. The vote on Wednesday, June 15, was 63-32.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Veterans and toxic substances: The Senate has passed the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act. The bill would take various measures to treat and record health problems in military veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their time in the military, including the war in Iraq. The vote on Thursday, June 16, was 84-14.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

— Targeted News Service

— Targeted News Service