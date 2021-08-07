How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Studying highway use: The Senate has passed an amendment to the Invest in America Act to require the Transportation Department to make a study of vehicle highway usage and the cost of wear to highways caused by that usage. The vote on Tuesday, Aug. 3, was 95-3.

Border security: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the Invest in America Act that would have barred the cancellation of contracts for building walls and other security systems at the U.S. border with Mexico. The vote on Wednesday, Aug. 4, was 48 yeas to 49 nays.

Inflation and spending: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the Invest in America Act that would have prohibited spending authorized by the bill if the Congressional Budget Office finds that the spending would increase inflation, in which case the relevant funds would instead be used to reduce the federal debt. The vote on Wednesday, Aug. 4, was 42 yeas to 55 nays.

