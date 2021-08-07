How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
Along with the week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed a resolution expressing solidarity with Cuban citizens demonstrating peacefully for fundamental freedoms, condemning the Cuban regime’s acts of repression, and calling for the immediate release of arbitrarily detained Cuban citizens; the RENACER Act, to advance the strategic alignment of U.S. diplomatic tools toward the realization of free, fair, and transparent elections in Nicaragua; and a bill to direct the secretary of state to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization.
There were no key votes in the House this week.
U.S. Senate
Immigration: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Ur Mendoza Jaddou to serve as the Homeland Security Department’s director of citizenship and immigration services. Jaddou was chief counsel for the agency during the latter part of the Obama administration. The vote on July 30 was 47-34.
Not voting: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Tribal health care: The Senate has passed an amendment to the Invest in America Act that would expand funding authority for renovating and building health care facilities for urban Indian tribal organizations. The vote on Monday, Aug. 2, was 90-7.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Studying highway use: The Senate has passed an amendment to the Invest in America Act to require the Transportation Department to make a study of vehicle highway usage and the cost of wear to highways caused by that usage. The vote on Tuesday, Aug. 3, was 95-3.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Border security: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the Invest in America Act that would have barred the cancellation of contracts for building walls and other security systems at the U.S. border with Mexico. The vote on Wednesday, Aug. 4, was 48 yeas to 49 nays.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Inflation and spending: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the Invest in America Act that would have prohibited spending authorized by the bill if the Congressional Budget Office finds that the spending would increase inflation, in which case the relevant funds would instead be used to reduce the federal debt. The vote on Wednesday, Aug. 4, was 42 yeas to 55 nays.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Limousine safety: The Senate has passed an amendment to the Invest in America Act to require the Transportation Department to develop seat-belt and other safety requirements for stretch limousines. The vote on Wednesday, Aug. 4, was 58-39.