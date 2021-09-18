How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

There were no key votes in the House.

U.S. Senate

Education official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of James Kvaal to serve as the Education Department's under secretary. Kvaal, a staffer in both the Clinton and Obama administrations, was president of the Institute for College Access and Success starting in 2018. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 14, was 58-37.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Washington judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David Estudillo to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Estudillo has been a Superior Court judge in Grant County, Wash., since 2015; previously, he was a private practice lawyer specializing in immigration law. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 14, was 54-41.

Nays: Burr, Tillis