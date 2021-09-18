 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently
0 Comments

How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

There were no key votes in the House.

U.S. Senate

Education official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of James Kvaal to serve as the Education Department's under secretary. Kvaal, a staffer in both the Clinton and Obama administrations, was president of the Institute for College Access and Success starting in 2018. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 14, was 58-37.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Washington judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David Estudillo to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Estudillo has been a Superior Court judge in Grant County, Wash., since 2015; previously, he was a private practice lawyer specializing in immigration law. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 14, was 54-41.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Massachusetts judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Angel Kelley to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts. Kelley has been a judge on the Massachusetts district and then superior courts since 2009. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 14, was 52-44.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

— Targeted News Service

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 660K flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate found unresponsive at jail in High Point has died, Guilford sheriff says
Crime

Inmate found unresponsive at jail in High Point has died, Guilford sheriff says

Dakota Stevens, 27, was found unresponsive but breathing inside a holding cell about 4:15 p.m. on Monday, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Detention and medical staff started life-saving measures and EMS arrived about 4:25 p.m. to take Stevens to High Point Medical Center. He was later transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem where he died about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News