How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
There were no key votes in the House.
U.S. Senate
Education official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of James Kvaal to serve as the Education Department's under secretary. Kvaal, a staffer in both the Clinton and Obama administrations, was president of the Institute for College Access and Success starting in 2018. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 14, was 58-37.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Nays: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Washington judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David Estudillo to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Estudillo has been a Superior Court judge in Grant County, Wash., since 2015; previously, he was a private practice lawyer specializing in immigration law. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 14, was 54-41.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Massachusetts judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Angel Kelley to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts. Kelley has been a judge on the Massachusetts district and then superior courts since 2009. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 14, was 52-44.