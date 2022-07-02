How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

There were no key votes in the Senate. The House and Senate are scheduled to be in recess the week of July 4.

U.S. House

Gun violence: The House has agreed to the Senate amendment to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, to establish a variety of measures intended to reduce mass shootings, including spending on behavioral health clinics, funding for school safety efforts, and restrictions on gun ownership by ex-convicts and those found by a court to be mentally ill. The vote on June 24 was 234-193. The amended bill was then signed into law.

Nays: U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-Denver, 10th District; U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District

— Targeted News Service

— Targeted News Service