How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed this measure by voice vote: the Fixing Our Regulatory Mayhem Upsetting Little Americans Act (S. 4261), to suspend duties and other restrictions on the importation of infant formula to address the shortage of infant formula in the United States.

U.S. House

Industrial Cybersecurity: The House has passed the Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Training Act. The bill would establish an effort at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for training cybersecurity workers on how to protect industrial control systems from cyber attacks. The vote on Tuesday, June 21, was 368-47.

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District; U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-Denver, 10th District; U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

Mental health: The House has passed the Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act. The bill would reauthorize, through fiscal 2027, various mental and behavioral health programs, and expand eligibility for enrolling in opioid treatment programs. The vote on Wednesday, June 22, was 402-20.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Health Innovations Agency: The House has passed the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Health Act, to create the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Health agency, which would, like similar existing agencies for the military and energy, fund research into novel health and medicine technologies. The vote on Wednesday, June 22, was 336-85.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Active shooters: The House has rejected the Active Shooter Alert Act. The bill would have established an Active Shooter Alert Communications Network at the Justice Department, and have the network make plans for sending alerts about active shooters by working with local and state governments. The vote on Wednesday, June 22, was 259-162, with a two-thirds majority required for approval.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

School meals: The House has passed the Keep Kids Fed Act. The bill would extend waivers for federal child nutrition programs that were first issued in response to closing school classrooms in early 2020 and have been used to provide free school meals, summer meals, and subsidies for child care. The vote on Thursday, June 23, was 376-42.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Mental health at colleges: The House has passed the Enhancing Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Through Campus Planning Act, to require the Education Department to promote mental health and suicide prevention plans at colleges and universities. The vote on Thursday, June 23, was 405-16.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Collegiate drug use: The House has passed the Campus Prevention and Recovery Services for Students Act. The bill would reauthorize, through fiscal 2028, the federal illicit drug and alcohol abuse prevention program for colleges and universities, and provide $15 million of annual funding for grants and other efforts to prevent alcohol and substance misuse at those campuses. The vote on Thursday, June 23, was 371-49.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Sex and demographic surveys: The House has passed the LGBTQI+ Data Inclusion Act. The bill would require federal agencies to include information about non-heterosexuals in surveys that cover demographic data. The vote on Thursday, June 23, was 220-201.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

U.S. Senate

California judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Ana Isabel de Alba to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California. De Alba has been a Superior Court judge in Fresno County since 2018; for a decade previously, she was a private practice lawyer. The vote on Tuesday, June 21, was 53-45.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Consumer products commissioner: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Mary Boyle to be on the Consumer Product Safety Commission for a seven-year term ending in fall 2025. Boyle, currently the commission's executive director, has been at the CPSC for more than a decade. The vote on Wednesday, June 22, was 50-48.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Gun violence: The Senate has passed an amendment to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that would establish a variety of measures intended to reduce mass shootings, including spending on behavioral health clinics, funding for school safety efforts, and restrictions on gun ownership by ex-convicts and those found by a court to be mentally ill. The vote on Thursday, June 23, was 65-33.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

— Targeted News Service

— Targeted News Service