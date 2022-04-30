How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

U.S. House

Fisheries research: The House has passed the American Fisheries Advisory Committee Act to create an American Fisheries Advisory Committee that would advise the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on grants for fisheries research. The vote on Tuesday, April 26, was 404-11.

Not voting: U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-Denver, 10th District, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District,

Russia, Ukraine, and China: The House has passed the Assessing Xi's Interference and Subversion Act. The bill would require the State Department to report to Congress on support from China for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The vote on Wednesday, April 27, was 394-3.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Russia and Georgia: The House has passed the Georgia Support Act to require sanctions against foreign individuals over Russia's occupation of two sections of the country of Georgia. The vote on Wednesday, April 27, was 406-20.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Telecommunications in Europe: The House has passed the Transatlantic Telecommunications Security Act to direct the State Department and other federal government agencies to support efforts by Eastern and Central European countries to improve their telecommunications security. The vote on Wednesday, April 27, was 366-60.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Nays: Budd

Russia and Africa: The House has passed the Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act to require the State Department to send Congress, every year, a report on U.S. measures to counter Russia's activity in Africa. The vote on Wednesday, April 27, was 415-9.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Relations with Caribbean countries: The House has passed the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative Authorization Act to develop a State Department disaster response strategy for Caribbean nations and authorize spending on the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative. The vote on Wednesday, April 27, was 340-86.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Nays: Budd

Malnutrition overseas: The House has passed the Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act. The bill would require the U.S. Agency for International Development to take steps to address and prevent malnutrition globally. The vote on Wednesday, April 27, was 384-44.

Yeas: McHenry R-NC (10th), Budd R-NC (13th), Manning D-NC (6th)

Taiwan and the WHO: The House has passed a bill to require the State Department to make a strategy for regaining observer status in the World Health Organization for Taiwan. The vote on Wednesday, April 27, was unanimous with 425 yeas.

Not voting: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Aid to Ukraine: The House has passed the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act to waive regulations in order to facilitate the lending or leasing of military weapons to Ukraine and other Eastern European countries affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The vote on Thursday, April 28, was 417-10.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

U.S. Senate

Federal Reserve: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Lael Brainard to be vice chairman of the Federal Reserve bank's board of governors. Brainard, a member of the board since mid-2014, was previously an Obama administration Treasury Department official. The vote on Tuesday, April 26, was 52-43.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Federal Reserve board: The Senate has rejected a cloture motion to end debate on the nomination of Lisa DeNell Cook to be a member of the Federal Reserve bank's board of governors. Cook, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers during the Obama administration, is an economics professor at Michigan State University. The vote to end debate on Tuesday, April 26, was 47 yeas to 51 nays.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

California judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Sherilyn Garnett to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. Garnett was an assistant U.S. attorney in the district for 13 years then, in 2014, became a judge on the Los Angeles County Superior Court. The vote on Wednesday, April 27, was 62-33.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Abortion and family planning funds: The Senate has rejected a motion to proceed to consideration of a resolution that would have disapproved of and voided a Health and Human Services Department rule barring abortion providers from receiving federal funds through the Title X Family Planning Program. The vote on Wednesday, April 27, was 49-49.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

