How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

Along with this week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the following measures by voice vote: the Strengthening Oversight for Veterans Act, to give the inspector general of the Department of Veterans Affairs testimonial subpoena authority; and a resolution expressing the sense of the Senate that China's government should immediately guarantee the safety and freedom of tennis star Peng Shuai.

U.S. House

Medical marijuana: The House has passed the Medical Marijuana Research Act to create a new, less stringent federal registration process for research into medical marijuana. The vote on Monday, April 4, was 343-75.

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District, U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-Denver, 10th District

Nays: U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

Treating birth defects: The House has passed the Ensuring Lasting Smiles Act to require health insurers to cover birth defect treatments in their plans. The vote on Monday, April 4, was 310-110.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry

Nays: Budd

Economic security: The House has passed the DHS Trade and Economic Security Council Act to create a trade and economic security advisory council at the Homeland Security Department. The vote on Tuesday, April 5, was 348-75.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Hazard mitigation: The House has passed the Resilient Assistance for Mitigation for Environmentally Resilient Infrastructure and Construction by Americans Act to change various rules for federal funding to local governments and nonprofit groups for disaster hazard mitigation and planning programs. The vote, on Tuesday, April 5, was 383-41.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Ukraine and NATO: The House has passed a resolution to stress the importance of democratic principles at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and NATO's commitment to bolstering democratic institutions in NATO member countries. The vote on Tuesday, April 5, was 362-63.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Capitol riot subpoenas: The House has passed a resolution to recommend that Trump administration staffers Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro be held in contempt of Congress for not complying with subpoenas issued by the House subcommittee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The vote on Wednesday, April 6, was 220-203.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Russia war crimes: The House has passed the Ukraine Invasion War Crimes Deterrence and Accountability Act. The bill would require the president to send to Congress a report on war crimes and other atrocities committed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The vote on Wednesday, April 6, was 418-7.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Restaurant subsidies: The House has passed the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act to add $55 billion to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a COVID-19 relief grant program that began in spring 2021. The vote on Thursday, April 7, was 223-203.

Nays: McHenry, Budd

Yeas: Manning

Trade with Russia: The House has passed the Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act, to authorize the president to increase duties on goods imported from Russia or Belarus through 2023, and authorize a broader standard for applying visa and property-related sanctions against foreigners accused of serious human rights abuses. The vote on Thursday, April 7, was 420-3.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

Energy imports from Russia: The House has passed the Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act, to bar the importation from Russia of a set of energy products, including petroleum and natural gas, with a potential waiver of the ban if U.S. interests warrant one. The vote on Thursday, April 7, was 413-9.

Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd

U.S. Senate

Sanctions official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of James O'Brien to be the head of the State Department's Office of Sanctions Coordination. O'Brien, a State Department staffer and official starting in 1989, has, since 2017, been an executive at the Albright Stonebridge Group, a global business consultancy. The vote on Wednesday, April 6, was 71-26.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Trade with Russia: The Senate has passed the Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act to authorize the president to increase duties on goods imported from Russia or Belarus through 2023, and authorize a broader standard for applying visa and property-related sanctions against foreigners accused of serious human rights abuses. The vote on Thursday, April 7, was unanimous with 100 yeas.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Energy imports from Russia: The Senate has passed the Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act, to bar the importation from Russia of a set of energy products, including petroleum and natural gas, with a potential waiver of the ban if U.S. interests warrant one. The vote on Thursday, April 7, was unanimous with 100 yeas.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Supreme Court: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as a justice on the Supreme Court. Jackson, a judge on the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals since June 2021, was earlier a U.S. District Court judge for Washington, D.C., starting in 2013, and a commissioner on the U.S. Sentencing Commission from 2010 to 2013. The vote on Thursday, April 7, was 53-47.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

— Targeted News Service