How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

U.S. Senate

Handling war, conflicts: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Anne Witkowsky to serve as the State Department's assistant secretary for conflict and stabilization operations. Witkowsky has been a senior official at the Defense and State departments, and most recently was co-director of the private Task Force on U.S. Strategy to Support Democracy and Counter Authoritarianism. The vote on Wednesday, Jan. 5, was 61-26.