How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed a resolution condemning the military coup that took place on Feb. 1, 2021, in Burma and the subsequent detention of civilian leaders in the country.
U.S. House
Ocean shipping: The House has passed an amendment to the Bioeconomy Research and Development Act. The amendment was inserted into the bill the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, which would change various federal policies regulating oceanic goods shipments with the intent of promoting U.S. exports. The vote on Thursday, Feb. 3, was 367-59.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
U.S. Senate
Ohio judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Bridget Brennan to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for northern Ohio. A federal prosecutor in the district since 2007, Brennan is currently its acting U.S. attorney. The vote on Tuesday, Feb. 1, was 61-35.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Not voting: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis
Second Ohio judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Charles Fleming to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for northern Ohio. Fleming has been a criminal public defender in the district since 1991. The vote on Tuesday, Feb. 1, was 56-42.
Nays: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
Third Ohio judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David Ruiz to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for northern Ohio. Ruiz, a federal prosecutor in the district from 2010 to 2016, has, since 2016, been a magistrate judge in the district. The vote on Tuesday, Feb. 1, was 62-35.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
D.C. judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Rupa Puttagunta to serve as an associate judge on the Superior Court for Washington, D.C., for a 15-year term. Puttagunta has been a law clerk, private practice lawyer, and, currently, administrative judge in the District. The vote on Wednesday, Feb. 2, was 57-38.
Nays: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
Second D.C. judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Seoane Lopez to serve as an associate judge on the superior court for Washington, D.C., for a 15-year term. Lopez has been a magistrate judge on the superior court since 2013. The vote, on Feb. 2, was 59 yeas to 38 nays.
Nays: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
Third D.C. judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Sean C. Staples to serve as an associate judge on the Superior Court for Washington, D.C., for a 15-year term. Staples, a magistrate judge on the court since 2013, was previously an assistant public defender and one of the court's law clerks. The vote on Wednesday, Feb. 2, was 59-38.
Nays: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
— Targeted News Service
— Targeted News Service