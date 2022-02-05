How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Second Ohio judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Charles Fleming to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for northern Ohio. Fleming has been a criminal public defender in the district since 1991. The vote on Tuesday, Feb. 1, was 56-42.

Nays: Burr

Yeas: Tillis

Third Ohio judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David Ruiz to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for northern Ohio. Ruiz, a federal prosecutor in the district from 2010 to 2016, has, since 2016, been a magistrate judge in the district. The vote on Tuesday, Feb. 1, was 62-35.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

D.C. judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Rupa Puttagunta to serve as an associate judge on the Superior Court for Washington, D.C., for a 15-year term. Puttagunta has been a law clerk, private practice lawyer, and, currently, administrative judge in the District. The vote on Wednesday, Feb. 2, was 57-38.

Nays: Burr

Yeas: Tillis