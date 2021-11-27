 Skip to main content
How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently
How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

There were no key votes in the Senate.

U.S. House

New government programs: The House has passed the Build Back Better Act. The bill's wide-ranging provisions include funding for renewable energy and climate change-related programs, taxpayer funding of childcare and community college, an expansion of Medicaid to include dental, vision, and hearing treatments, and a paid family and medical leave program. The vote on Nov. 19 was 220-213.

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District

— Targeted News Service

