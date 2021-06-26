How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
U.S. House
Energy security: The House has passed the Enhancing State Energy Security Planning and Emergency Preparedness Act to provide federal funds to state governments for developing energy security plans. The vote on Tuesday, June 22, was 398-21.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
Veterans benefits fraud: The House has passed the Preventing Crimes Against Veterans Act to establish as a federal crime the attempt to fraudulently deprive a military veteran of earned benefits. The vote on Tuesday, June 22, was 416-5.
Yeas: Manning
Passing legislation: The House has passed a motion to pass a set of 16 different bills without an individual vote on each bill. The vote on Wednesday, June 23, was 325-103.
Yeas: Manning
Age discrimination in the workplace: The House has passed the Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act. The bill would change the federal government's evidentiary standard for age-based discrimination by an employer to allow mixed motive claims by a worker: that is, claims that include age as one of several motivating factors for mistreatment by the employer. The vote on Wednesday, June 23, was 247-178.
Yeas: Manning
Bank loans: The House has passed a resolution disapproving of and voiding an Office of the Comptroller of the Currency regulation issued in October 2020 that required a federally regulated bank to originate a given loan in order to be considered a lender. The vote on Thursday, June 24, was 218-208.
Yeas: Manning
Small business loans: The House has passed the LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement and Investment Act. The bill would require the reporting by financial companies of data for loans provided to businesses owned by non-heterosexuals. The vote on Thursday, June 24, was 252-176.
Yeas: Manning
Employer discrimination: The House has approved a resolution to disapprove of and void an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission rule that revised the agency's process for settling claims of discriminatory practices by employers by providing the employers with the factual and legal basis for finding that the practices occurred. The vote on Thursday, June 24, was 219-210.
Yeas: Manning
Veterans and contraception: The House has passed the Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act. The bill would bar the Veterans Affairs Department from requiring military veterans to pay for contraceptive products that VA health insurance plans cover the cost of. The vote on Thursday, June 24, was 245-181.
Yeas: Manning
U.S. Senate
Intelligence activities: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Christopher Charles Fonzone to serve as general counsel for the office of the director of National Intelligence. Fonzone was a senior adviser in the Obama administration, then became a private practice lawyer in Washington, D.C. The vote on Tuesday, June 22, was 55-45.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Nays: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Government workforce: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Kiran Arjandas Ahuja to be the Office of Personnel Management's director for a four-year term. Ahuja was the director of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders during the Obama administration. The vote on Tuesday, June 22, was 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris voting yea to break the tie.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Voting procedures: The Senate has rejected a cloture motion to end debate on the For the People Act. The bill would have changed various election procedures, including an increase in voter registration opportunities, reduced ability to remove voters from registration lists, new rules for the financing of campaigns, and ethics and tax disclosure requirements for officials in the legislative, judicial, and executive branches of government. The vote on Tuesday, June 22, was 50-50, with a three-fifths majority required to end debate.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Maryland judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Deborah L. Boardman to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for Maryland. Currently a magistrate judge on the District Court, Boardman was previously, for 11 years, a lawyer in the district's federal public defender's office. The vote on Wednesday, June 23, was 52-48.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Climate change markets: The Senate has passed the Growing Climate Solutions Act to authorize the Agriculture Department to develop a program making it easier for farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners to take part in voluntary climate change environmental credit exchange markets. The vote on Thursday, June 24, was 92-8.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Candace Jackson-Akiwumi to serve as a judge on the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. For a decade, Jackson-Akiwumi was a lawyer in the federal defender program for the court for the Northern District of Illinois; for a year, she has been a private practice lawyer at a Washington, D.C., law firm. The vote on Thursday, June 24, was 53-40.