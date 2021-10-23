How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

New Jersey district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Christine P. O'Hearn to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for New Jersey. O'Hearn has been a private practice lawyer in Camden since 1993, specializing in labor and employment law. The vote on Tuesday, Oct. 19, was 53-44.

Nays: Burr

Not voting: Tillis

Civil rights: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Chatherine Lhamon to be assistant secretary for civil rights at the Education Department. Lhamon served in the same post during President Obama's second term, is a former chair of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, and, since 2019, has been California's legal affairs secretary. The vote on Wednesday, Oct. 20, was tied at 50-50 with Vice President Harris voting yea to break the tie.

Nays: Burr, Tillis