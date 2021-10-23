How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
Along with roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Prison Camera Reform Act, to require the director of the Bureau of Prisons to address deficiencies and make necessary upgrades to the security camera and radio systems of the Bureau of Prisons to ensure the health and safety of employees and inmates.
U.S. House
Veterans event fees: The House has passed the Free Veterans from Fees Act to waive special use permit fees for military veterans events at war memorials on federal land in the Washington, D.C., area. The vote on Tuesday, Oct. 19, was 421-3.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
Rental cars and terrorism: The House has passed the Darren Drake Act to require the Homeland Security Department to issue guidelines to car rental companies on strategies for preventing acts of terrorism that use vehicles they rent to individuals. The vote on Tuesday, Oct. 19, was 379-51.
Yeas: Manning
Making prescription drugs: The House has passed the National Centers of Excellence in Continuous Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Act. The bill would have the Food and Drug Administration designate and fund certain colleges and universities as centers for the development of continuous manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs. The vote on Tuesday, Oct. 19, was 368-56.
Yeas: Manning
Opioid prevention grants: The House has passed the State Opioid Response Grant Authorization Act to reauthorize through 2027 the federal government's opioid response program for sending grant money to states, and expand the program to include both opioid and other forms of substance abuse. The vote on Wednesday, Oct. 20, was 380-46.
Yeas: Manning
Drug prevention funding: The House has passed the Drug-Free Communities Pandemic Relief Act to provide for waiving requirements local governments must meet to receive federal matching funding under the Drug-Free Communities Support Program. The vote on Wednesday, Oct. 20, was 395-30.
Yeas: Manning
Medical stockpiles: The House has passed the Strengthening Americas Strategic National Stockpile Act. The bill would change operation of the federal government's stockpile of equipment and drugs for use in medical emergencies, including setting out required stockpiling levels and plans for distribution. The vote on Wednesday, Oct. 20, was 397-22.
Yeas: Manning
Wireless networks: The House has passed the Open RAN Outreach Act to require the federal government to work with small telecommunications providers on their deployment of Open Radio Access Network wireless technology to their customers. The vote on Wednesday, Oct. 20, was 410-17.
Yeas: Manning
Telecommunications strategy: The House has passed the Information and Communication Technology Strategy Act to require the Commerce Department to create a government-wide strategy for improving the U.S. information and communications technology sector. The vote on Wednesday, Oct. 20, was 413-14.
Yeas: Manning
Steve Bannon subpoena: The House has passed a resolution to find Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for declining to obey a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. The vote on Thursday, Oct. 21, was 229-202.
Yeas: Manning
U.S. Senate
Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Gustavo A. Gelpi to serve as a judge on the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals. Gelpi has been a federal District Court judge in Puerto Rico since 2006. The vote on Monday, Oct. 18, was 52-41.
Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Not voting: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
New Jersey district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Christine P. O'Hearn to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for New Jersey. O'Hearn has been a private practice lawyer in Camden since 1993, specializing in labor and employment law. The vote on Tuesday, Oct. 19, was 53-44.
Nays: Burr
Not voting: Tillis
Civil rights: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Chatherine Lhamon to be assistant secretary for civil rights at the Education Department. Lhamon served in the same post during President Obama's second term, is a former chair of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, and, since 2019, has been California's legal affairs secretary. The vote on Wednesday, Oct. 20, was tied at 50-50 with Vice President Harris voting yea to break the tie.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Elections law: The Senate has rejected a cloture motion to end debate on a motion to consider the Freedom to Vote Act. The bill would make numerous changes to voting and election procedures, including declaring Election Day in November as a federal holiday, stipulating that only felons currently under sentence can be deemed ineligible to vote due to criminal offenses, and establishing new criminal offenses for hindering people from voting. The vote on Wednesday, Oct. 20, was 49 yeas to 51 nays.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Washington district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Tana Lin to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Lin has been a private practice lawyer at a Seattle law firm since 2004. The vote on Thursday, Oct. 21, was 52-45.
Nays: Burr
Not voting: Tillis
