How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

How the local Congressional delegation voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

There were no key votes in the Senate this week. Both the House and the Senate are now in a recess that is scheduled to last until September.

U.S. House

Energy, taxes, health care programs: The House has agreed to the Senate amendment to a tax and spending bill. The bill's spending measures include changes to Medicare prescription drug programs and various subsidies for non-fossil fuel sources of energy and energy efficiency programs, while its tax policy changes include a 15% alternative minimum tax on large companies and about $80 billion of increased funding for the Internal Revenue Service. The vote on Aug. 12 was 220-207.

Nays: U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-Denver, 10th District; U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District

— Targeted News Service

