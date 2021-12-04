How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Yeas: Manning

Tribal lands: The House has passed a bill to override a 2009 Supreme Court ruling and allow the Interior Department to take land into trust on behalf of American Indian tribes regardless of when the tribes were recognized by the federal government. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 1, was 302-127.

Yeas: Manning

Appropriations extension: The House has passed the Further Extending Government Funding Act, to extend appropriations for federal government programs through Feb. 18, 2022. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 2, was 221-212.

Yeas: Manning

Exporting tribal artifacts: The House has passed the Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony Act, to bar the exportation of illegally acquired American Indian tribal materials. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 2, was 364-57.

Yeas: Manning

U.S. Senate