How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
U.S. House
Vaccination databases: The House has passed the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act, to require the Health and Human Services Department to take measures to improve vaccination administration monitoring systems, including authorizing $400 million of grants to states for that purpose. The vote on Tuesday, Nov. 30, was 294-130.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
6G wireless networks: The House has passed the Future Uses of Technology Upholding Reliable and Enhanced Networks Act. The bill would create the 6G Task Force at the Federal Communications Commission. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 1, was 394-27.
Yeas: Manning
Cybersecurity education: The House has passed the American Cybersecurity Literacy Act, to require the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to adopt a cybersecurity literacy campaign to educate the general public on ways to reduce cybersecurity risks. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 1, was 408-17.
Yeas: Manning
Tribal lands: The House has passed a bill to override a 2009 Supreme Court ruling and allow the Interior Department to take land into trust on behalf of American Indian tribes regardless of when the tribes were recognized by the federal government. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 1, was 302-127.
Yeas: Manning
Appropriations extension: The House has passed the Further Extending Government Funding Act, to extend appropriations for federal government programs through Feb. 18, 2022. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 2, was 221-212.
Yeas: Manning
Exporting tribal artifacts: The House has passed the Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony Act, to bar the exportation of illegally acquired American Indian tribal materials. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 2, was 364-57.
Yeas: Manning
U.S. Senate
Combating financial crime: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Brian Nelson to be the Treasury Department's undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes. Nelson, a longtime official in California's Justice Department whose assignments there included money laundering and transnational crime, is currently chief legal officer for the organizing committee for the 2028 summer Olympics. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 2, was 50-49.
Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
COVID-19 vaccines: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., to the Further Extending Government Funding Act (H.R. 6119). The amendment would have barred funding for enforcement of the Biden administration's various federal government and private employer COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 2, was 48 yeas to 50 nays.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Appropriations extension: The Senate has passed the Further Extending Government Funding Act to extend appropriations for federal government programs through Feb. 18, 2022. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 2, was 69-28.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
