How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
U.S. House
Recognizing Indian tribe: The House has passed the Lumbee Recognition Act, sponsored by Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., to federally recognize the Lumbee Indian tribe in North Carolina, with associated member eligibility for benefits and the potential formation of a tribal reservation. Butterfield said the Lumbee's case for recognition was not in dispute, so "it is long past time for Congress to give the Lumbee the respect they deserve and to treat them with the fundamental fairness that has been withheld for so many years." The vote on Monday, Nov. 1, was 357-59.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
California tribal land: The House has passed the Pala Band of Mission Indians Land Transfer Act to have 721 acres in San Diego County, Calif., already owned by the Pala Band designated as part of the band's reservation. The vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2, was 397-25.
Yeas: Manning
Arizona tribal land: The House has passed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act. The bill would assign to the Pascua Yaqui Indian tribal reservation certain lands in Pima County, Ariz. The vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2, was 375-45.
Yeas: Manning
Cherokee tribe: The House has passed the Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act to add 76 acres of land, including two memorials and one museum, to the Eastern Band's reservation. The vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2, was 407-16.
Yeas: Manning
Small business investment: The House has passed the Investing in Main Street Act to increase the amount of money that banks can invest in small business investment companies, which fund small companies. The vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2, was 413-10.
Yeas: Manning
Cuban government: The House has passed a resolution to call for Cuba's government to release arbitrarily detained citizens and stop repressing the citizenry. The vote on Wednesday, Nov. 3, was 382-40.
Yeas: Manning
Diplomacy with Nicaragua: The House has passed the Reinforcing Nicaragua's Adherence to Conditions for Electoral Reform Act. The bill would direct U.S. diplomacy to be used to encourage free, fair elections in Nicaragua on Sunday, Nov. 7, and uphold human rights in the country. The vote on Wednesday, Nov. 3, was 387-35.
Yeas: Manning
Age and job applications: The House has passed the Protect Older Job Applicants Act to bar potential employers from limiting, segregating, or classifying job applicants based on their age. The vote on Thursday, Nov. 4, was 224-200.
Yeas: Manning
Advanced air mobility: The House has passed the Advanced Air Mobility Coordination and Leadership Act to establish an interagency working group in the Transportation Department that will support advanced air mobility, a term that refers to small airplanes with vertical takeoff and landing capacity and electric propulsion. The vote on Thursday, Nov. 4, was 383-41.
Yeas: Manning
U.S. Senate
Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Beth Robinson to serve as a judge on the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Robinson has been a justice on the Vermont Supreme Court since 2011. The vote on Monday, Nov. 1, was 51-45.
Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Not voting: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Second appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Toby J. Heytens to serve as a judge on the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. Heytens, Virginia's solicitor general since 2018, was previously a law professor at the University of Virginia and lawyer in the U.S. Solicitor General's Office. The vote on Monday, Nov. 1, was 53-43.
Nays: Burr
Not voting: Tillis
Foreign aid official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Isobel Coleman to be deputy administrator for policy and programming at the U.S. Agency for International Development. Coleman has been a longtime senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a policy ambassador to the United Nations during President Obama's second term. The vote on Wednesday, Nov. 3, was 59-39.
Yeas: Burr
Nays: Tillis
Voting and elections: The Senate has rejected a cloture motion to end debate on a motion to consider the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. The bill would change the criteria for federal review of changes to voting procedures by state and local governments by requiring those governments to seek federal preapproval, before making changes, if they are found to have violated voting rights too many times in the past 25 years. The vote on Wednesday, Nov. 3, was 50-49, with a three-fifths majority required to end debate.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
EPA general counsel: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jeffrey Prieto to serve as general counsel for the Environmental Protection Agency. Prieto was the Agriculture Department's general counsel in the Obama administration's second term; currently, he is general counsel for the Los Angeles Community College District. The vote on Wednesday, Nov. 3, was 54-44.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Labor policy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Rajesh Nayak to serve as assistant secretary for policy at the Labor Department. Nayak, a senior official at the agency during the Obama administration, this year returned to the agency as a senior adviser. The vote on Wednesday, Nov. 3, was 52-45.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Census director: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert Santos to serve as director of the U.S. Census Bureau for a term ending at the close of 2026. The vote on Thursday, Nov. 4, was 58-35.
Not voting: Burr
Nays: Tillis
— Targeted News Service
