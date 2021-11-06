How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Second appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Toby J. Heytens to serve as a judge on the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. Heytens, Virginia's solicitor general since 2018, was previously a law professor at the University of Virginia and lawyer in the U.S. Solicitor General's Office. The vote on Monday, Nov. 1, was 53-43.

Nays: Burr

Not voting: Tillis

Foreign aid official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Isobel Coleman to be deputy administrator for policy and programming at the U.S. Agency for International Development. Coleman has been a longtime senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a policy ambassador to the United Nations during President Obama's second term. The vote on Wednesday, Nov. 3, was 59-39.

Yeas: Burr

Nays: Tillis