How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.
WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
Along with roll call votes this week, the House also passed the Extension of Continuing Appropriations Act, making further continuing appropriations for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022.
U.S. House
Homeland security oversight: The House has passed the DHS Basic Training Accreditation Improvement Act to require the Homeland Security Department to send accreditation status reports on its training programs to Congressional oversight committees. The vote on Monday, March 7, was 390-33.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District; Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District; Patrick McHenry, R-Denver, 10th District
Cybersecurity partnerships: The House has passed the National Cybersecurity Preparedness Consortium Act to authorize the Homeland Security Department to partner with private nonprofit groups on cybersecurity training efforts. The vote on Monday, March 7, was 403-19.
Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd
Tribal border agents: The House has passed the Shadow Wolves Enhancement Act to reclassify a special unit of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers (known as "shadow wolves") working on Tohono O'odham Nation land in southern Arizona as special agents. The vote on Tuesday, March 8, was 387-33.
Not voting: McHenry
Yeas: Manning, Budd
Black colleges: The House has passed a resolution condemning violence against historically Black colleges and universities. The vote on Tuesday, March 8, was unanimous with 418 yeas.
Not voting: McHenry
Yeas: Manning, Budd
Military, security spending: The House has passed an amendment to a bill to fund the Defense Department, Homeland Security Department, and associated military and national security programs in fiscal 2022. The vote on Wednesday, March 9, was 361-69.
Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd
Domestic spending: The House has passed an amendment to a bill that would fund federal discretionary domestic programs in fiscal 2022, including an 11.8% increase in funding for the legislative branch and 6.7% overall increase in funding for nondefense programs. The vote on Wednesday, March 9, was 260-171.
Nays: McHenry, Budd
Yeas: Manning
Importing Russian energy: The House has passed the Suspending Energy Imports From Russia Act to bar imports from Russia of natural gas, oil and petroleum products, and other energy resources. The vote Wednesday, March 9, was 414-17.
Yeas: Manning, McHenry, Budd
U.S. Senate
Postal Service changes: The Senate has passed the Postal Service Reform Act. The bill would establish a health benefits program for Postal Service workers and retirees while ending a requirement that retirement health benefits be prepaid, and establish new budget and service reporting requirements for the Postal Service. The vote on Tuesday, March 8, was 79-19.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Trade diplomacy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Maria L. Pagan to be a deputy U.S. trade representative. Pagan, currently a legal official at the Trade Representative Office, has been a trade lawyer for the federal government since the 1990s. The vote on Thursday, March 10, was 80-19.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Earmark spending: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the Consolidated Appropriations Act that would have barred funding for earmark spending on individual appropriations at the request of a member of Congress. The vote on Thursday, March 10, was 35 yeas to 64 nays.
Nays: Burr, Tillis