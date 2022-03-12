How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Postal Service changes: The Senate has passed the Postal Service Reform Act. The bill would establish a health benefits program for Postal Service workers and retirees while ending a requirement that retirement health benefits be prepaid, and establish new budget and service reporting requirements for the Postal Service. The vote on Tuesday, March 8, was 79-19.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Trade diplomacy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Maria L. Pagan to be a deputy U.S. trade representative. Pagan, currently a legal official at the Trade Representative Office, has been a trade lawyer for the federal government since the 1990s. The vote on Thursday, March 10, was 80-19.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Earmark spending: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the Consolidated Appropriations Act that would have barred funding for earmark spending on individual appropriations at the request of a member of Congress. The vote on Thursday, March 10, was 35 yeas to 64 nays.