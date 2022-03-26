How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How the local Congressional delegation voted recently

Note: District 6 includes Guilford County and part of Forsyth County; District 10 includes all of Yadkin, Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Lincoln, most of Catawba and Iredell and part of Forsyth counties; District 13 includes all of Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell, Person and parts of Chatham and Lee and a small section of Iredell counties. These boundaries will change with the new Congress after the 2022 election.

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

U.S. House

Ethnic hairstyles: The House has passed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act to prohibit discrimination in the federal government based on a hair texture or hairstyle that is tied to ethnicity or race. The vote on March 18 was 235-189.

Nays: Patrick McHenry, R-Denver, 10th District

Not voting: Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District 

U.S. Senate

California judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Ruth Bermudez Montenegro to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. Montenegro was an attorney at a California school district before, in 2014, becoming a California state judge and then, in 2018, becoming a magistrate judge in the Southern District. The vote on Tuesday, March 22, was 55-41.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Georgia judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Victoria Calvert to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. Calvert has been a public defender for the federal government, based in Atlanta, since 2012. The vote on Tuesday, March 22, was 50-46.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Maryland judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Julie Rubin to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for Maryland. Rubin, a private practice lawyer in Baltimore from 2000 to 2013, then became a judge in Baltimore's circuit court. The vote on Wednesday, March 23, was 51-46.

Nays: Burr

Yeas: Tillis

New York judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Hector Gonzalez to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Gonzalez has been a private practice lawyer in New York City since 1999. The vote on Wednesday, March 23, was 52-45.

Nays: Burr

Yeas: Tillis

Washington judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John Chun to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Chun, a judge on the Washington state appeals court since 2018, was previously a county court judge and a private practice lawyer in Seattle. The vote on Wednesday, March 23, was 49-47.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Nevada judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Cristina D. Silva to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for Nevada. Silva became a Nevada District Court judge in 2019; before that, she was a federal prosecutor in Nevada starting in 2010. The vote on Wednesday, March 23, was 50-46.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Second Nevada judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Anne Rachel Traum to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for Nevada. Traum has been a law professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas since 2014, and previously was a federal government lawyer in Nevada. The vote on Wednesday, March 23, was 49-47.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Alison Nathan to serve as a judge on the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Nathan has been a judge on the U.S. Southern District of New York court since 2011. The vote on Wednesday, March 23, was 49-47.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Minnesota U.S. attorney: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Andrew Luger to be the U.S. attorney for Minnesota. Luger had served in the same role from 2014 to 2017; otherwise, he has been a law firm partner in Minneapolis since 1996. The vote on Thursday, March 24, was 60-36.

Nays: Burr

Yeas: Tillis

— Targeted News Service

