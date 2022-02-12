How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
Along with this week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, which had passed the House in a roll call vote earlier in the week.
U.S. House
Sexual harassment arbitration: The House has passed the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, to bar arbitration agreements that prevent a party to the agreement from filing a sexual assault or sexual harassment lawsuit against another party to the agreement. The vote on Monday, Feb. 7, was 335-97.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
Homeland Security purchasing practices: The House has passed the Promoting Rigorous and Innovative Cost Efficiencies for Federal Procurement and Acquisitions Act. The bill would require the Homeland Security Department to annually publish online a report on agency measures to improve its procurement systems. The vote on Monday, Feb. 7, was 426-5.
Yeas: Manning
Postal Service changes: The House has passed the Postal Service Reform Act. The bill would establish a health benefits program for Postal Service workers and retirees while ending a requirement that retirement health benefits be prepaid, and establish new budget and service reporting requirements for the Postal Service. The vote on Tuesday, Feb. 8, was 342-92.
Yeas: Manning
Continuing appropriations: The House has passed the Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act to extend funding for the federal government though March 11. The vote on Tuesday, Feb. 8, was 272-162.
Yeas: Manning
Gender and visas: The House has passed the Global Respect Act to have the State Department enact visa-blocking sanctions against foreigners accused of sexual orientation, sex, or gender identity discrimination. The vote on Wednesday, Feb. 9, was 227-206.
Yeas: Manning
U.S. Senate
D.C. Superior Court: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Donald Tunnage to serve as a judge on the Washington, D.C., Superior Court for a 15-year term. Tunnage has been a civil rights trial attorney at the Justice Department since 2009. The vote on Monday, Feb. 7, was 54-39.
Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
D.C. appeals court: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Loren AliKhan to serve as a judge on the Washington, D.C., Court of Appeals for a 15-year term. AliKhan has been the District's solicitor general since 2018, was previously its deputy solicitor general, and before that was a Justice Department lawyer. The vote on Tuesday, Feb. 8, was 55-41.
Nays: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
Ambassador to Germany: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Amy Gutmann to serve as U.S. ambassador to Germany. Gutmann had been president of the University of Pennsylvania since 2004. The vote on Tuesday, Feb. 8, was 54-42.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Asia financing: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Chantale Yokmin Wong to serve as the U.S. director on the Asian Development Bank. Wong was a senior official at the Millennium Challenge Corp. during the Obama administration, and was on the board of the Asian Development Bank during the Clinton administration. The vote on Tuesday, Feb. 8, was 66-31.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
International development: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Scott Nathan to be chief executive officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. Nathan, a longtime executive at the Baupost Group investment firm, was an official in multiple roles during the Obama administration. The vote on Wednesday, Feb. 9, was 72-24.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Export-Import Bank: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Reta Jo Lewis to serve as president of the U.S. Export-Import Bank. Lewis, currently a senior official at the German Marshall Fund, was a State Department diplomat during the Obama administration, and before that a Chamber of Commerce executive and private practice lawyer. The vote on Wednesday, Feb. 9, was 56-40.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Federal appeals judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Leonard Stark to serve as a judge on the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals. Stark, a U.S. District Court judge in Delaware since 2010, was previously an assistant U.S attorney and private practice lawyer in the state. The vote on Wednesday, Feb. 9, was 61-35.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Treasury lawyer: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Neil MacBride to be the Treasury Department's general counsel. MacBride was a Justice Department lawyer and U.S. attorney in Virginia during the Obama administration, and earlier was chief counsel to Sen. Biden on the Senate Judiciary Committee. The vote on Wednesday, Feb. 9, was 61-33.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Maritime commissioner: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Max Vekich to serve on the Federal Maritime Commission for a term ending in mid-2026. Vekich, a former Washington state legislator, has since 2004 been an official at Puget Sound port groups. The vote on Thursday, Feb. 10, was 51-43.
Not voting: Burr
Nays: Tillis
— Targeted News Service
