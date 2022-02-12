How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

Along with this week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, which had passed the House in a roll call vote earlier in the week.

U.S. House

Sexual harassment arbitration: The House has passed the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, to bar arbitration agreements that prevent a party to the agreement from filing a sexual assault or sexual harassment lawsuit against another party to the agreement. The vote on Monday, Feb. 7, was 335-97.

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District

Homeland Security purchasing practices: The House has passed the Promoting Rigorous and Innovative Cost Efficiencies for Federal Procurement and Acquisitions Act. The bill would require the Homeland Security Department to annually publish online a report on agency measures to improve its procurement systems. The vote on Monday, Feb. 7, was 426-5.

Yeas: Manning