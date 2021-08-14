How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
U.S. Senate
Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Eunice C. Lee to serve as a judge on the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Lee has been a criminal public defense lawyer, in New York City and in the federal government, since 1998, as well as a law professor at New York University from 2003 to 2019. The vote on Aug. 7 was 50-47.
Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Budgeting and infrastructure: The Senate has agreed to a motion to waive budgetary points of order against the substitute amendment to the Invest in America Act. The vote on Aug. 8 was 64-33.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Infrastructure spending: The Senate has passed a substitute amendment that would authorize $1.2 trillion of spending on various forms of infrastructure, including highways, mass transit, railroads, shipping, and broadband internet. The vote on Aug. 8 was 69-28.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Transportation: The Senate has passed the Invest in America Act to authorize through fiscal 2026 surface transportation programs, including highways, mass transit, and rail, and set out fiscal 2022 spending levels on those programs. The vote on Tuesday, Aug. 10, was 69-30.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Green New Deal: The Senate has passed an amendment that would bar enactment of the Green New Deal, a proposal for large-scale changes to energy consumption in the U.S. that would generally shift the country away from the use of fossil fuel resources. The vote on Tuesday, Aug. 10, was unanimous with 99 yeas.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Climate efforts: The Senate has passed an amendment to establish a fund for addressing climate change by cutting greenhouse gas emissions and reducing fossil fuel use. The vote on Tuesday, Aug. 10, was 51-48.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Family businesses and taxes: The Senate has passed an amendment to the 2022 budget bill that would provide for stable tax regimes regarding cross-generational transfer of business and farm ownerships, including the step-up in cost basis for inheritances. The vote on Tuesday, Aug. 10, was unanimous with 99 yeas.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Financial account reporting: The Senate has passed an amendment to the 2022 budget bill that would establish requirements for the tax reporting of large financial account balances to the Internal Revenue Service. The vote on Tuesday, Aug. 10, was 50-49.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Fracking oil wells: The Senate has passed an amendment to the 2022 budget bill that would bar new regulations that ban hydraulic fracturing (fracking) of oil and natural gas wells. The vote on Tuesday, Aug. 10, was 57-42.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
School and lockdowns: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the 2022 budget bill that would have stipulated that public schools should be open throughout the 2021-2022 school year. The vote on Tuesday, Aug. 10, was 49 yeas to 50 nays.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Power plants: The Senate has passed an amendment to the 2022 budget bill that would bar the Agriculture Department from banning loans to build or maintain fossil fuel-burning electric power plants. The vote on Tuesday, Aug. 10, was 53-46.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Electric vehicle tax credits: The Senate has passed an amendment to the 2022 budget bill that would adopt means tests for electric vehicle tax credits, including a maximum vehicle value of $40,000 and a maximum individual income of $100,000. The vote on Tuesday, Aug. 10, was 51-48.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Terrorist groups: The Senate has passed an amendment to the 2022 budget bill that would prevent funding of terrorist organizations, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The vote on Tuesday, Aug. 10, was unanimous with 99 yeas.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Critical race theory: The Senate has passed an amendment to the 2022 budget bill that would bar federal funding for the teaching of critical race theory in schools. The vote on Wednesday, Aug. 11, was 50-49.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Power generation: The Senate has passed an amendment to the 2022 budget bill that would provide for federal government promotion of the expansion of baseload electric power generation, including fossil fuel-based and nuclear power plants. The vote on Wednesday, Aug. 11, was 52-47.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Illegal immigration: The Senate has passed an amendment to the 2022 budget bill that would provide for ensuring that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has adequate resources to deport immigrants illegally in the U.S. who have been convicted of crimes committed in the U.S. The vote on Wednesday, Aug. 11, was 53-46.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
2022 budget: The Senate has passed the 2022 budget bill to set out the federal government’s fiscal 2022 budget and establish proposed budgetary levels for fiscal 2023 through 2031. The vote on Wednesday, Aug. 11, was 50-49.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Voters and elections: The Senate has discharged from the Senate Rules Committee the For the People Act. The bill would make numerous changes to voter registration and election practices in the 50 states, and establish certain ethics requirements for federal government workers, including politicians and judges. The vote to discharge on Wednesday, Aug. 11, was 50-49.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
— Targeted News Service
