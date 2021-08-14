How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

The Senate is now scheduled to be in recess until September. The House has already gone into recess.

U.S. Senate

Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Eunice C. Lee to serve as a judge on the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Lee has been a criminal public defense lawyer, in New York City and in the federal government, since 1998, as well as a law professor at New York University from 2003 to 2019. The vote on Aug. 7 was 50-47.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Budgeting and infrastructure: The Senate has agreed to a motion to waive budgetary points of order against the substitute amendment to the Invest in America Act. The vote on Aug. 8 was 64-33.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Infrastructure spending: The Senate has passed a substitute amendment that would authorize $1.2 trillion of spending on various forms of infrastructure, including highways, mass transit, railroads, shipping, and broadband internet. The vote on Aug. 8 was 69-28.