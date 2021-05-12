 Skip to main content
HPU gives $100,000 to YWCA Greensboro's campaign
GREENSBORO — High Point University has helped the Shirley T. Frye YWCA Greensboro's fundraising campaign with a $100,000 gift, YWCA officials said Wednesday.

For several months, the nonprofit has privately raised money through what it is calling its "Preserve the Legacy" campaign. The fundraising effort, which lasts until June 30, has a target goal of $300,000.

With donations during the “quiet” phase of their fundraising, officials said they’ve reached nearly half their goal. A big part of that comes from HPU's donation. 

Pamela Palmer, interim president and CEO of the YWCA Greensboro, thanked HPU President Nido Qubein for the donation.

“We appreciate Dr. Qubein’s time and attention to understand our need for a monetary donation and commitment to support the mission of Mrs. Frye’s legacy," Palmer said in a news release. "He listened to our strategy, inquired with questions and expressed his appreciation for Shirley Frye’s contributions to our community."

'Preserve the Legacy': Greensboro YWCA seeks more help to empower women, eliminate racism

In 2016, the new YWCA building was named in honor of Frye, a long-time community leader in Greensboro. It’s the first building in the city to be named after a Black woman.

The YWCA has been a pioneer in race relations, a voice for women and a helping hand for when times get tough.

Located on Wendover Avenue, the YWCA has taken on such challenges as housing homeless families at its emergency shelter, supporting teen moms and their babies, and educating women on pregnancy and childbirth.

The Greensboro YWCA launched the public part of its campaign this week. The campaign will run on a yearly basis as a part of the YWCA Greensboro’s fund development strategy and sustainability plan.

Find out more about the YWCA and its fundraising campaign at www.ywcagsonc.org/donation.

