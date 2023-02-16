HIGH POINT — A High Point University spokeswoman confirmed Thursday that the school has suspended the Kappa Sigma fraternity from campus following an investigation.

The fraternity was placed under interim suspension earlier this month. The university has not said what prompted the initial investigation or if anyone faces charges as a result of it.

In a statement, spokeswoman Allison Leasure said: "We take the safety of our students very seriously and are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment. An investigation was conducted in accordance with campus protocols, and Kappa Sigma fraternity has been suspended from campus. The chapter may reapply for a campus charter after five years."

The statement added that the university "remains committed to providing a safe and honorable fraternity and sorority community, with 17 nationally recognized fraternities and sororities operating chapters on campus."

No one could immediately be reached for comment Thursday evening at the fraternity's headquarters in Charlottesville, Va.