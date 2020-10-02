HPU Poll: Half of N.C. voters disapprove of President Trump's performance

HIGH POINT — Half of North Carolina's voters disapprove of President Donald Trump's performance in office, according to a High Point University Poll published Friday.

The HPU Poll said that 44% of the registered voters it surveyed over the past three weeks approve of the president's job performance. Fifty percent disapprove.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper fared a little better in the new HPU Poll. Forty-seven percent of those surveyed said they approve of Cooper's job performance, while 41% disapprove.

It's unclear what these numbers might say about the upcoming elections. This HPU Poll didn't ask whether voters preferred the incumbents or the challengers in either the presidential or gubernatorial races.

Friday's numbers for Trump are consistent with other HPU polls conducted within the past year. The president's approval ratings have ranged from 40% in the November 2019 HPU Poll to 44% in the May survey.