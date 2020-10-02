HPU Poll: Half of N.C. voters disapprove of President Trump's performance

HIGH POINT — Half of North Carolina's voters disapprove of President Donald Trump's performance in office, according to a High Point University Poll published Friday.
The HPU Poll said that 44% of the registered voters it surveyed over the past three weeks approve of the president's job performance. Fifty percent disapprove.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper fared a little better in the new HPU Poll. Forty-seven percent of those surveyed said they approve of Cooper's job performance, while 41% disapprove.
It's unclear what these numbers might say about the upcoming elections. This HPU Poll didn't ask whether voters preferred the incumbents or the challengers in either the presidential or gubernatorial races.
Friday's numbers for Trump are consistent with other HPU polls conducted within the past year. The president's approval ratings have ranged from 40% in the November 2019 HPU Poll to 44% in the May survey.
Cooper's numbers are ahead of where he was in late 2019 but down from earlier this year. The governor's approval rating stood at 40% last November before jumping to 60% in May as he became the public face of North Carolina's response to the COVID-19 crisis. In the July HPU Poll, Cooper's approval rating was at 50% before it reached 47% in Friday's poll.
Nearly three-fourths of those surveyed, meanwhile, are pessimistic about the nation's direction. According to Friday's HPU Poll, only 22% said they think things in the country are generally on the right track, while 72% said things are heading the wrong way.
The latest HPU Poll was conducted from Sept. 11-30 by live interviewers working with the university's Survey Research Center. The poll of 401 registered voters, taken from a representative sample of registered voters across North Carolina, has a margin of error of plus or minus 6 percentage points.
