HPU Poll: More than half of N.C. residents disapprove of job Biden is doing

HIGH POINT — President Joe Biden's approval rating in North Carolina dropped to 34% in a High Point University Poll released this week.

A little more than one-half (55%) of respondents said they disapprove of the job Biden is doing, according to HPU Poll data released Tuesday.

The president’s approval rating has fallen steadily since the first HPU Poll of the Biden presidency. Those results, released Feb. 9, found that 51% approved of the new president’s performance while 32% disapproved.

Biden's job approval is at 42.8% and disapproval at 51.5% in the latest polling average compiled by Real Clear Politics.

The HPU poll showed N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper's job approval at 43% with 38% saying they disapprove of the job he is doing.

More state residents say the country is heading on the wrong track (64%) than say it is headed in the right direction (25%). That's more pessimistic than respondents felt in February, when 60% said the country was going the wrong way and 29% said it was going the right way.