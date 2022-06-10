HPU's new law school dean among those who, according to media reports, had calls with former President Trump after Capitol attack

HIGH POINT — As televised hearings began this week about the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the nation's Capitol, the newly appointed dean of High Point University's future law school is gaining media attention for his reported role advising former President Donald Trump.

While it's not immediately known if Mark Martin will be named during the committee hearings in the coming days, the scrutiny surrounding his working relationship with Trump isn't new.

Previously published articles report that Martin spoke to Trump the evening of Jan. 6 between 7:30-7:39, according to White House records provided to the House select committee. In a March 29 story this year about those records, The Washington Post wrote:

"That night, Trump also spoke with lawyers supporting his election fight, such as former North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice Mark Martin and Cleta Mitchell, a veteran conservative Washington attorney who worked closely with Trump on contesting Biden’s victory in Georgia, according to the records."

The New York Times reported in early 2021 that Martin allegedly advised Trump that Vice President Mike Pence could reject Electoral College votes when it was time to certify the election.

"At one point, Mr. Trump told the vice president that he had spoken with Mark Martin, the former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, who he said had told him that Mr. Pence had that power," the Times reported, citing unnamed sources.

Martin also was, according to media reports, among the lawyers involved in authoring a controversial lawsuit by Texas to challenge election results in four other states. The U.S. Supreme Court chose not to consider the case.

Several legal experts told the Charlotte Observer in February last year that Martin's work on Trump's behalf "undermined faith in the country's elections, weakened its constitutional democracy and set the stage for the Jan. 6 mob assault on the Capitol."

Some of Martin's supporters told the Observer that he is a man of deep faith and high professional standards who has been unfairly singled out by the allegations of a largely unattributed newspaper story by The New York Times — allegations he can't speak to because they fall under attorney-client privilege.

When the Observer story was published, Martin was dean of Regent University's law school in Virginia Beach, Va. When the Observer reached out to him for comment about his behind-the-scenes advisory role with the former president, a university spokesman said Martin would have no comment.

On Tuesday, High Point University President Nido Qubein announced that Martin would lead the private university's new law school. Allison Lightner, HPU's media relations manager, said Martin begins working at the university next week on Wednesday. He also will be a tenured professor.

When Lightner was asked if Qubein is concerned about the public's perception of his appointment of Martin, the university provided this statement: “Dean Martin served admirably and honorably as Chief Justice of our State’s Supreme Court. We are excited about working with him to establish a new law school, one with a national reputation for excellence."

In response to the News & Record offering Martin an opportunity to comment through the university, Lightner said in an email: "The university does not comment on speculation or matters of attorney/client privilege."

HPU’s School of Law, pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, was announced earlier this spring as part of a $400 million academic expansion plan.

Martin’s career includes previously serving as the chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, as an associate judge on the N.C. Court of Appeals, and most recently as dean and law professor at Regent University School of Law in Virginia Beach, Va., according to a news release.

“Words cannot adequately express my appreciation to Dr. Qubein for giving me this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Martin said Tuesday in a statement. “I look forward to working with a broad array of extraordinary legal scholars and leaders to build a law school of distinction, one with a national reputation for excellence.”

Martin holds the distinction of being the youngest person to serve on the N.C. Supreme Court and the N.C. Court of Appeals. During his service on the state's highest court, he taught on the adjunct faculties at Duke, North Carolina Central and UNC law schools.

During Martin's tenure at Regent, its law school was included for the first time among the Best Grad Schools — Law in the U.S. News rankings. The law school also achieved a 100% first-time pass rate on the Uniform Bar Exam in 2020.

