Hungry to help: Local couple raises money to help launch Second Harvest food bank satellite site in Greensboro

And she was all in.

"They said they had been trying to get into Greensboro for a long time," Marianne Bennett said. "We thought this could be the moment."

Michelle Gethers-Clark and Franklin McCain of the United Way of Greater Greensboro had been making an argument for training partnerships that get at the root of poverty, which is something they had focused their work on. Second Harvest also had a supporter in Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan.

"At the time we had a need for skilled culinary workers and it was a way to bring people out of poverty," Marianne Bennett said. "It just seemed like a wonderful opportunity."

And then the pandemic hit.

Restaurants were closing as part of an economy that was shutting down and laying off or reducing hours for employees.

"The leadership of Second Harvest is so fantastic," Marianne Bennett said. "They said, 'Look, that’s not what we need now. Let’s listen to what Greensboro needs."

The distribution center at the Renaissance Shops on Phillips Avenue not only offers space for non-perishable food but also cold storage.

"They said we believe in this and we want this to happen quickly," she recalled.