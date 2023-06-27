One eastbound lane of Gate City Boulevard between I-40 and Meadowview Road in Greensboro is now closed due to hydrant repair work. The job is expected to stop by 5 p.m. Tuesday but will continue again Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Motorists will still be able to use three lanes of traffic on the thoroughfare, according to Public Education Coordinator Laine Roberts.

Signs and traffic cones are in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.

For water and sewer emergencies, 24-hour contact area, water main breaks, sewer stoppages, hydrant flushing and problems with the taste, odor and discoloring of drinking water, call 336-373-2033.