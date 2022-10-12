I-40/85 lane closure in Alamance County starts Friday

MEBANE — One lane will be closed on Interstate 40/85 starting Friday night as workers widen a ramp as part of the Mebane Oaks interchange project.

The project affects the on-ramp going toward Greensboro at the Mebane Oaks Road interchange, N.C. Department of Transportation said today in a news release.

DOT said the outside I-40/85 lane, the one closest to the shoulder, will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday. The on-ramp will remain open during this time.

There will also be traffic shifts on the interstate that weekend during the ramp construction.

The interchange and access to Mebane Oaks Road will remain open, DOT said.