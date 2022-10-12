 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

I-40/85 lane closure in Alamance County starts Friday

  • 0
Google map roadwork on I-40/85 in Alamance County

Workers are widening the on-ramp going toward Greensboro at the Mebane Oaks Road interchange in Alamance County.

 GOOGLE MAPS

MEBANE — One lane will be closed on Interstate 40/85 starting Friday night as workers widen a ramp as part of the Mebane Oaks interchange project.

The project affects the on-ramp going toward Greensboro at the Mebane Oaks Road interchange, N.C. Department of Transportation said today in a news release.

DOT said the outside I-40/85 lane, the one closest to the shoulder, will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday. The on-ramp will remain open during this time.

There will also be traffic shifts on the interstate that weekend during the ramp construction.

The interchange and access to Mebane Oaks Road will remain open, DOT said.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida insurance crisis worsens after Hurricane Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert