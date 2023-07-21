GREENSBORO — A large portion of I-40 East in Greensboro is expected to be closed for resurfacing from 9 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the NC Department of Transportation.

The closure will allow crews to take up the old asphalt and put down a new surface.

All eastbound I-40 lanes will be closed from Exit 212A (I-73) to Exit 227 (I-85). I-40 East will be open to local traffic only between Exit 213 (Guilford College Road) and Exit 218A (U.S. 220/Freeman Mill Road).

It’s possible the closures won’t be in place the whole time, because crews may need to pause for rain.

Similar closures affected travel in Greensboro last week. NCDOT hopes to get the work finished this time around, weather permitting.

“Right now, this is the last planned, but it’s possible that more may come up,” NCDOT spokeswoman Kelse Edwards said.

That’s with the exception of one section open to local travel.

The Guilford College Road (213), and Freeman Mill Road south/220 (Exit 218a) exits will both be open and Edwards said local motorists can drive between those two. All the other entrances from 212a to 227 will be closed.

Drivers can follow marked detours to avoid the closure.

One detour will direct I-40 East drivers to use I-85 North and I-73 South (the entire southern part of the Greensboro Urban Loop) to avoid the whole closure area.

The other detour will allow drivers on the interstate coming up to Freeman Mill Rd to utilize U.S. 220 South and I-85 North (the southeastern part of the Greensboro Urban Loop) to bypass the eastern part of the closure area.