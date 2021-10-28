 Skip to main content
I-40 reopens after crash in Guilford County
Updated 2:39 p.m.

GREENSBORO — All lanes of Interstate-40 near Gallimore Dairy Road have reopened after a crash involving multiple vehicles closed the highway earlier this afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The right westbound shoulder is still closed as officials clean up the site. No serious injuries were reported, police said.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes at mile marker 211 at about 1:35 p.m.

Posted 2:05 p.m.

Traffic is being diverted from the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Gallimore Dairy Road because of a vehicle crash.

GREENSBORO — A vehicle crash on Interstate-40 near Gallimore Dairy Road is tying up traffic, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation website.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes at mile marker 211 at about 1:35 p.m. The two right lanes are expected to be closed until 4 p.m.

Motorists are advised to take Exit 212B (I-73 North). Continue on I-73 North for 1 mile and take Exit 104 (W Friendly Avenue). Make a left on West Friendly Avenue and continue for 1 mile and make a right onto West Market Street, and then make an immediate left onto Gallimore Dairy Rd. Continue on Gallimore Dairy Road and make a right to re-access I-40.

