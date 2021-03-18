I-85 southbound at U.S. 421 has reopened after tractor-trailer overturned in Greensboro

Staff report
Updated 2:58 p.m.
GREENSBORO — All lanes have reopened, police said about 2:20 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Three southbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed at U.S. 421 after a tractor-trailer overturned, authorities said in a news release issued at 5:17 a.m. Thursday.
No other vehicles were involved and there were no injuries, Greensboro Police spokesman Ron Glenn said. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.
It's unclear when the highway will reopen.
