I-85 southbound at U.S. 421 has reopened after tractor-trailer overturned in Greensboro
  • Updated
Tractor trailer overturned 3-18-21

A wrecker crew works to right an overturned tractor-trailer on I-85 South just north of U.S. 421 as police vehicles block the road.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

Updated 2:58 p.m.

GREENSBORO —  All lanes have reopened, police said about 2:20 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Three southbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed at U.S. 421 after a tractor-trailer overturned, authorities said in a news release issued at 5:17 a.m. Thursday.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no injuries, Greensboro Police spokesman Ron Glenn said. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

It's unclear when the highway will reopen.

