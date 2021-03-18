 Skip to main content
I-85 southbound closed at US 421 after tractor-trailer overturns in Greensboro
I-85 southbound closed at US 421 after tractor-trailer overturns in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Three southbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed at U.S. 421 after a tractor-trailer overturned, authorities said in a news release issued at 5:17 a.m. Thursday.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no injuries, Greensboro Police spokesman Ron Glenn said. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

It's unclear when the highway will reopen.

