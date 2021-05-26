'I am a good mom.' Mother of 5-month-old child found in stolen vehicle speaks out

Before judging McCray, Spencer said the public needs to better understand the circumstances surrounding Nora’s kidnapping.

Prior to arriving at the gas station, McCray’s house had just been condemned.

“The porch collapsed,” Spencer explained.

Family quickly found a truck, loaded belongings and departed.

According to Spencer, McCray went to the gas station and pulled her car up to the curb, right near the front door. With another daughter in tow, a 3-year-old, she stepped up to the door and opened it.

“Her car is right there,” Spencer said. “She can almost touch it. The door is open. She’s hollering at someone for directions and this nut comes and jumps in and takes her vehicle.”

The person who stole the car has since been identified as a 15-year-old from Winston-Salem, who was arrested Monday and has since been charged with first-degree kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle.

McCray, with Nora asleep against her chest, urged parents to stay vigilant.

“Always be aware of your surroundings,” she said. “For any kid that’s underage — never leave them in the car for a split second.”