'I feel blessed': Greensboro nurse finds dreams can come true as she publishes two children's books

GREENSBORO — She hadn't thought of herself as a writer.
This summa cum laude N.C. A&T nursing school graduate spent much of her career helping the community with its health.
Then in September, Shelley Mason was a part of a Facebook group where someone asked everyone to name one goal that they had in life, but had never worked on.
And the thoughts came flooding back — the makings of a children's book she had written on a scrap of paper years ago but hadn't thought any more about.
"It was there," the community health nurse said of the desire to see her name on a children's book, "but it was hidden."
Mason didn't even have a computer of her own at the time. Didn't think she would know how to pull together the components of a book, including finding an illustrator.
Less than six months later, Mason, who writes under the name Shelley Caryn, now has two children's books for sale on Amazon — "Little Miss Cuddle Bear" and "Huggable Hippo,” along with accompanying coloring books.
She also has published "The Breakup Journal," for getting over a broken relationship, has "Travel Guide" coming this month and is working on another book about the friendship between special needs children and other children at school.
The latter is loosely based on her son, Khye Jessup, who was born with a form of Hunter Syndrome, a chronic disease that has robbed him of the ability to speak or even walk without assistance.
As people struggle to meet goals they've set out for the new year, Mason wants her journey to be a reminder to persevere despite what it looks like.
"Little Miss Cuddle Bear" is advertised on Amazon as "A colorful Rhyming picture book for children ages 0-3 about a sweet teddy bear that loves kisses."
An Amazon review left by a grandmother of three for "Huggable Hippo" said she was "especially grateful for the message of thoughtful kindness."
That review brought tears to Mason's eyes.
"So many times I had to block out thoughts that said I couldn’t do it, or to give up," said Mason, who grew up in Greensboro and is a graduate of Dudley High School.
It helped that someone in that Facebook discussion group invited her to join an online group of writers. She later watched videos by the moderator, a professional author.
"I said there's no reason I cannot do this, too," Mason said.
The others in the group offered encouragement as she got started.
Mason thought back to the piece of paper with her original story.
She did have her phone, and started using the iPhone notes function and her son's iPad.
"I am the most non-tech person you know," Mason said. "I feel like God was working with me because I was getting stuff done."
The first story is based on how she loved cuddling with her own children, especially Khye, who has had medical issues for most of his life and who she calls her “cuddle bear” or “cuddle bunny.”
Based on her own love of reading children's books, she thought back to how some were too wordy and others needed more words.
Her story would also rhyme, and that can be tricky.
She wanted to make sure that the rhymes flowed. She let an editor in the Facebook group read it. The woman told her she thought it was nicely done.
"That gave me more confidence," Mason said.
She also let two of her friends read it. Two friends who would critique it truthfully. And they, along with her son's physical therapist, told her they loved it.
"They had the same reaction, that they thought it was a loving, sweet story," Mason said.
She had planned to use the title "Cuddle Bear" for that book.
But when she Googled children's book names she saw others with the same title, so that led to "Little Miss Cuddle Bear."
The book rose to the top of her things to do.
And she needed to find an illustrator. Those in the online group told her about platforms to post jobs.
"People respond based on your budget," Mason said.
She ended up picking the work of an illustrator based in India.
For her second book, a member of the online group whose work she revered gave her a discount on illustration.
"I feel blessed at how things went for me," Mason said.
She also ended up producing a coloring book for "Huggable Hippo."
The idea for the "Breakup Journal" woke her up out of her sleep.
She was thinking about how the breakup of a relationship is often the same as grieving a death. She knows firsthand.
There are sections of positive affirmations — "I am whole," "I am complete."
"Positive affirmations to run out all the negative thoughts," she said.
The book about special needs children draws from Khye's story attending public schools. When Khye was younger, Mason quit her job as a full-time nurse and found a part-time position just to get him to all his doctor appointments and therapies.
A few of the people who have brought books directly from her have asked her to sign them. That's humbling, she said.
This past Christmas her daughter bought her a laptop to help her with the ideas she hopes to see in print in 2021, including a travel book.
She loves being a nurse who is now also an author. And she’s taking on speaking engagements.
"I’m still in shock in this — these are real books with my name on it," Mason said. "I go into Khye's room and I see all his books stacked up, and I also see mine among them."
