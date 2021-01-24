'I feel blessed': Greensboro nurse finds dreams can come true as she publishes two children's books

The others in the group offered encouragement as she got started.

Mason thought back to the piece of paper with her original story.

She did have her phone, and started using the iPhone notes function and her son's iPad.

"I am the most non-tech person you know," Mason said. "I feel like God was working with me because I was getting stuff done."

The first story is based on how she loved cuddling with her own children, especially Khye, who has had medical issues for most of his life and who she calls her “cuddle bear” or “cuddle bunny.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Based on her own love of reading children's books, she thought back to how some were too wordy and others needed more words.

Her story would also rhyme, and that can be tricky.

She wanted to make sure that the rhymes flowed. She let an editor in the Facebook group read it. The woman told her she thought it was nicely done.

"That gave me more confidence," Mason said.

She also let two of her friends read it. Two friends who would critique it truthfully. And they, along with her son's physical therapist, told her they loved it.