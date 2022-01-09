'I feel so blessed.' Habitat Greensboro dedicates home in Willow Oaks community

GREENSBORO — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro dedicated its Women Build 2021 home, the first of six homes to be built in the Willow Oaks community, on Saturday.

The home was dedicated for the Smith family — Tamieka and her sons Christian and Cameron.

“Wow. This is a dream that I never thought would happen," Tamieka Smith said, according to a news release from Habitat Greensboro. "I feel so blessed.”

Smith, who is pursuing a sociology degree at Guilford College, will close on the home in a few weeks, the organization said.

Habitat Greensboro is partnering with the city of Greensboro to complete an initial six homes in Willow Oaks as a part of the city’s redevelopment efforts.

Habitat Greensboro built its first Women Build homes in Greensboro 31 years ago in 1991. The Women Build 2021 home is the second Women Build to be fully funded and built by women, with 15 fundraising teams contributing over $100,000 and countless hours on the build site to complete this home, Habitat said.