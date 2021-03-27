GREENSBORO — They flopped onto the floor and the cushions of the couch, slid into chairs at the long dining room table and leaned against the kitchen counter.

Although at times there were too many people inside, Dale Watson couldn't chase them out of her home if she wanted to in October. In her grief, she didn’t really try.

COVID-19 had just stolen her son, their brother, their friend, the person in the church pews with some of them on Sunday mornings, a leader in the LGBTQ community who had helped others accept themselves.

Their support came from each other as at times the house shook with laughter while remembering his stories and quieted at times as tears slid beneath their face masks.

LeDale Ellison-Harris, her middle child, just 30, would be among the more than 600,000 related deaths by the end of the first year of COVID-19's documented rampage through the country, which has also infected more than 23 million people.

Watch LeDale Ellison-Harris perform:

The cosmetologist was among the youngest people from Guilford County to die here, one of 957 deaths in the county related to COVID-19, according to death certificates reviewed by the News & Record.

The first Guilford County death linked to COVID-19 was Dorothy Pauline Mitchell of Greensboro, a 92-year-old who had worked 34 years for Lorillard Tobacco Co. (now ITG Brands). She died on March 23.

Unlike the state and county data, which tracks deaths of Guilford County residents no matter where they died, county death certificates include people from other parts of the state and even country who died while in Guilford County.

Guilford County death certificates list COVID-19 as the reason or a contributing factor in 957 deaths from March 23, 2020, through March 7, 2021. The youngest was 20 years old and the oldest was 109.

Many listed pre-existing conditions. Some had none known.

This first year of the pandemic had proved trying, with toilet paper shortages and masks, closed schools and houses of worship, drive-thru banking and takeout-only at even the priciest of restaurants, an overburdened health care system and social distance requirements that left some people alone and afraid.

And for families like Dale Watson's, the unthinkable — a loved one gone.

Death from the respiratory illness is rarer for Ellison-Harris's age group.

Though they are less likely to be hospitalized because of COVID-19 or to die from it, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people in their 20s, 30s and 40s do catch the virus, and some develop severe and lasting symptoms, particularly if they are living with obesity, diabetes or, in the case of Ellison-Harris, high blood pressure.

Ellison-Harris and the others are forever linked to the worst pandemic in modern U.S. history.

• • •

There is solace in the dozen fresh roses her son sent Oct. 2 for her birthday, a week before he died. Still sucking up water in the vase and without having lost a petal or bloom, they look like something from an antique store with a pewter polish but are untouched.

All the other roses from the funeral have since shriveled and died.

"Now, roses aren't supposed to look like this six months later," Watson said recently, surrounded by a growing memorial to her son.

It started with a few photos and colorful obituaries more like programs from a Broadway show. And then there's the large banner of candid shots someone gave her that helps tell the story of the son who came out just four hours into her labor while the nurse was getting her ginger ale and before the doctor could get her into the delivery room.

"The doctor said, 'Why didn't he wait for me?' " Watson said. "And he's been fast-paced ever since."

Watson's goddaughter found a video Ellison-Harris posted on Facebook of himself singing, and had the audio programmed into a blue stuffed troll with purple hair.

"We don't know what he's singing, but we figured it's probably something he wrote," Watson said of the words. "I sleep with it every night."

She picks up a picture of his bulldog, Kulture, with pink painted toe nails.

Nearby is the white spray of flowers she's kept that covered his casket. It had been personalized with a white plastic crown (in a nod to his King Lee handle on social media) and a mime mask (from the church dance ministry). There are also bouquets from the large summer 2021 wedding Ellison-Harris planned with Daquan Harris, who is described in his obituary as "the love of his life." The two had secretly wed two months before his death.

This is but one mother's grief, but collectively, it represents the noticeable rip in the fabric of communities around the globe and growing number of deaths in the pandemic.

Ask the cancer patient who came to Ellison-Harris frustrated and left with a new outlook on life not only because she left with hair styles that gave her confidence, but also because his words gave her confidence.

For her, said Watson, who still has the woman's texts in her phone, it isn't about having to find someone else to do her hair.

"It was so personal with her," she said of the woman's interaction with Ellison-Harris.

Her son had his faults, as people do, said Watson, a former cosmetologist who once had her own cooking and catering business.

"No one is perfect," she said.

LeDale Ellison-Harris had grown up quiet and shy, with his younger brother Tyrae Ellison shielding him from would-be bullies.

He would often take big sister Robin's dolls and cut their hair while trying to give them new styles.

When he was a teenager, one of Watson's close friends called both sons into the room with them.

"She said, 'I gave you a week to tell her,' " Watson remembered.

Both boys were gay — which in Southern communities of faith still raised an eyebrow.

Watson had suspected LeDale was gay. But not Tyrae.

Tyrae was angry at being put on the spot. LeDale almost seemed relieved because he wanted her to know.

It was hard for her to accept at first. And she had to learn how to parent a gay child.

Her understanding grew as Ellison-Harris sometimes brought home friends for one of her meals and heard the horror stories.

"I promised God I would never judge them again," she said of the LGBTQ community. "'They are not a 'they,' they are an 'us.'"

Watson never put her sons out of her house, as had been the experience of some other admittedly gay children in their families. But he would later find an extended family through Lanesha Bell, whose family home had become an unofficial refuge for gay men and women who needed community. Ellison-Harris is pictured in Watson's home with some in "LOVE makes family" shirts.

"I acknowledge and respect her," Watson said. "What he couldn't say to me, he could say to her."

After graduating from Grimsley High School in 2009, Ellison-Harris had worked in familiar places in the city, including the N.C. A&T student union for eight years, the Greensboro Coliseum, the Greensboro Transit Agency and a group home. His passion was cosmetology and he specialized in natural hair, braiding and weaves.

His life was not without everyday road bumps, just like everyone else. And he had experienced "church hurt" from those who didn't agree with what his life looked like.

Although he didn't have children of his own, he was like a father to his four nieces and nephews — and was in the delivery room as each came into the world.

As a gay man, he found a personal responsibility in helping people who may have felt they didn’t deserve it to understand God’s love is not just reserved for some, his mother said.

"He was a loving person and people loved him for who he was," Watson said.

When he died, the funeral had 10,000 views before it started and afterwards more than 2 million shares — with people as far away as California watching, she said.

Ellison-Harris had multiple tattoos of birds, which represented flying free, said his brother.

The mime ministry at his church and performing at family celebrations through the gestures and facial expressions always felt so personal, Tyrae Ellison said.

"At times you felt like it was just God and him," he said of watching his brother dance.

• • •

It's still tough for Watson to talk about that day.

She pulls out the video that one of her son's roommates made on Oct. 9 of her son upright on the couch. The roommate was going to use it to tease him later about how quick he fell asleep — at one point they dashed water on his face before realizing that something was wrong.

Across town, Watson, who is diabetic, had been waiting for him to pick her up from Wesley Long Hospital, where doctors had been trying to lower her insulin level that Friday night.

He had dropped her off earlier in the evening since he wouldn't have been able to go inside with her because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Yet to be unhooked from machines, his mother repeatedly texted him.

"I said, 'Be on your way to pick me up,' " Watson said.

At 9:55 that night he had posted, "Lord I need U" on Facebook.

At 10:30 p.m., he wasn't responding to any of the calls and texts. That wasn't like him. She then called his husband's phone.

When they couldn't wake him back at his apartment, they called 911.

"I took everything off and ran down Friendly Avenue hollering, trying to get to him," Watson said of one of the city's main highways. "I was screaming, 'Lord, don't take my son.' "

After his death, the roommate she had spoken with earlier told her Ellison-Harris had been cradling his head before falling asleep.

Those headaches dated back to July, when he tested positive for COVID-19.

That same month, she had convinced him not to go to New Orleans with friends after hearing about the surge in cases there.

But some of his friends had gone.

After returning, one of them almost immediately lost the ability to taste and smell, he told his mother.

Ellison-Harris, who had been around him, soon tested positive.

That's when the bad headaches started. Ellison-Harris quarantined with his mother, who was not positive but insisted he stay with her so she could help take care of him. Watson kept at a distance and kept the house sanitized as they waited it out.

"You have stood by me, Mama," he later texted her.

It's still on her phone.

After testing negative weeks later, Ellison-Harris still got occasional headaches.

And in the weeks before his death, he tired more easily.

He was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m. on Oct. 10 at Moses Cone Hospital.

"They said it wasn't an aneurysm," Watson said. "But COVID had done something to him. There is so much we don't know about damage to people after COVID."

Even with those roses and the troll, the locket necklace with a picture of the two of them inside, the now monthly dinner gatherings for his friends like this weekend's and a house full of pictures, there is an emptiness in her heart that cannot be filled.

She keeps busy working on the Lee King Foundation, which will be an education, resource and counseling network for the gay community. She wants something positive to come from losing her child in what is being described as a one-in-a century pandemic.

She's also in therapy, saying his death also brought out other emotions she had placed behind a mental wall. That leads to a conversation about women, especially, trying to be strong for everyone else. And then it circles back to her son.

"I just miss him so much."

