'I love this department': Retiring Greensboro Fire Chief Bobby Nugent reflects on 42-year career and what's ahead

"We don't have huge fires like those anymore. I think through fire codes and public education, things have gotten a little bit better."

Most recently, Nugent has been in charge of leading the department through the COVID-19 pandemic, a task he never anticipated taking on when he became chief, but he's proud of the job they've done.

"We have a very aggressive infectious control policy throughout the department," Nugent said. He said he believes the few positive COVID-19 cases they've had internally were not the result of people on calls.

Through the challenges, Nugent counts himself lucky to have had the support of not only the city, but the community.

"They have always supported the fire department," Nugent said. In turn, the department does the same.

"We know that when you see us it’s usually one of the worst days of your life. We try to treat you better and take care of you and do the best that we can."

What lies ahead?

Enduring the COVID-19 pandemic would likely be reason enough for most people to take advantage of retirement, but Nugent said the events of the past year didn't influence his decision to move on to the next phase of his life.