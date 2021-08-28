'I want to be a part of it.' New United Way leader ready to tackle poverty in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO — The headaches from his childhood helped Khari Garvin understand overcoming obstacles.
He didn't need glasses. It wasn't his sinuses. Doctors checked for all that.
A scan of his brain did find a cyst, although it would not end up being cancerous.
But the brain surgery to remove it would keep the 11-year-old Garvin out of school for three months and it would take a small community of people, including his parents and a "home-bound" teacher, to help in a recovery that saw him go on to play the snare drum in the high school marching band and dabble in three languages — German, Latin and Spanish.
"There is a loss of innocence," Garvin said of understanding what was going on. "Suddenly you realize there are serious things in life."
Garvin has spent most of his career helping others overcome their obstacles, including children who the statistics would say have a greater tendency to drop out of school or not fulfill their potential because of the circumstances into which they were born.
When the United Way of Greater Greensboro posted the position of CEO earlier this year, Garvin took more than a passing interest. The nonprofit was garnering a lot of attention for its efforts to work on the roots of poverty locally.
"I was hooked just on that," Garvin said. "It is a bold commitment to make and I want to be a part of it."
The pilot program launched in 2015 with the premise of galvanizing the community around ending poverty locally with a $1.6 million investment by community leaders, groups and foundations that focus on the root causes of poverty and the challenges families face to pursue their dreams.
And one of the major struggles for the poor is being able to access services that could make them self-sufficient but are spread throughout the city, such as Goodwill Industries on South Eugene Street and GED classes at Guilford Technical Community College.
The Family Success Center, though, houses them under one roof.
Organizers recognize that people’s desire to escape poverty isn’t enough — they need strong support along the way.
Garvin ended up in the handful of the 300 applicants the search firm screened and passed on to the organization's search committee to make the final decision. His professional journey has given him a good view of what it takes to get things done when the odds aren't that great.
"We were fortunate to have a lot of strong candidates which led to a lot of long discussions," said Brian Pierce, who serves as chairman of the board of directors.
In the end it was Garvin's leadership experience, his extensive work in the nonprofit world, and the passion for what he does that got him an offer, Pierce said.
Garvin has worked with some of the most established organizations working on solutions to children and families living in poverty, including Save the Children, the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, and Head Start.
"It's been a personal one for me," Garvin said. "It's been a spiritual one for me. It's been a calling."
'Still learning 20 years into this'
Growing up in South Florida — "I ate everything out of the sea," he said and laughed — Garvin didn't have to look far for role models. His grandparents, who had just grade school educations, made sure that their children would go to college.
Garvin's father, a physician, had opened his office in a lower- to middle-income community, where the son could see how he treated the patients with empathy and respect. His mother, a social worker, was devoted to the people part of her work and the research that would help them.
When he went off to college at Emory University in Georgia in the early 1990s, he found success in pulling together an independent Black film festival that would be entertaining but also showcase the fact that Black people exist in a broad context as an antidote of sorts to the endless parade of movies in Hollywood that portrayed Black people as drug dealers.
Called the Diamond Film Festival, it gained a lot of corporate support he wasn't expecting and showed him what he could accomplish by focusing on a problem.
After earning a degree in psychology from Emory, his journey in human services started with a job at a mental health residency hospital where children who were "abused in the worst way possible," were sent. In 1996 when the Bill Clinton administration signed welfare-to-work legislation it pushed him toward the policy side of the anti-poverty movement.
"I'm still learning 20 years into this," Garvin said. "What you quickly realize is there is no silver bullet."
Yet, poverty is solvable, he said.
"There is an urgent patience that's required for this kind of work," Garvin said. "We have to act now but the patience is for the root taking hold.
"If you want an apple tree," he said, "you have to plant it today."
Someone who gets things done
Garvin, who began working at the United Way in late July, is still in the listening stage, talking to staff and collaborative partners, and recently held a virtual call to answer calls from the public.
He and his team are also looking at how the American Rescue Plan Act, enacted in March 2021, fits into the work taking place locally. Researchers and the Biden administration have said that the stimulus package during the pandemic, which includes cash payments to families, would cut the poverty rate, which has dropped.
The centerpiece of poverty is economics, but it takes more, Garvin said. A single or short-term cash infusion may assist people for a period of time, but sustainable solutions must also include a range of factors from financial literacy to a network supporting physical and mental health.
"We are interested in sustainable solutions with results being that families can move out of poverty and stay out of poverty," Garvin said.
Immediately before joining Greensboro's United Way, Garvin served as executive director of Save the Children’s $30 million portfolio of regional Head Start programs where he managed over 400 staff serving children and families living in poverty in communities across six states.
Before that, he led the implementation of Great Expectations, a $40 million, 10-year signature initiative of the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, which helps children in Forsyth County enter kindergarten and emerge prepared for continued learning and success.
"He came in as a complete expert on the early childhood system in North Carolina," said Julia Mooney of MDC, the not-for-profit Durham organization that provides analysis and support for projects and groups working to advance economic mobility for people in the lowest incomes. Garvin was a part of the MDC team and took the lead on the initiative.
His commitment to listening to the families and parents of the most vulnerable to get their perspective on what they viewed as what was needed, and not simply the people who serve them, as is often done by organizations, helped to build trust and long-term ties, she said.
"He designed a really fundamentally important initiative called Forsyth Family Voices," Mooney said. "He had a long-term view."
He also is keenly aware that many children, in fact most children 5 years old and younger, are not a part of a formal child care system but instead cared for by parents, family, a friend or neighbor. His point was the trust, as part of Great Expectations, could invest in the formal child care system — and that’s great. More high-quality care is needed, Mooney said.
"He was making the point that you can do that and you are not going to be touching the majority of kids who do not interact with the formal system," Mooney said, which helped in the work of the initiative to reaching those other children.
The United Way hired someone who gets things done, Mooney said.
"He has a history of that," Mooney said.
