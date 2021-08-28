'I want to be a part of it.' New United Way leader ready to tackle poverty in Greensboro.

In the end it was Garvin's leadership experience, his extensive work in the nonprofit world, and the passion for what he does that got him an offer, Pierce said.

Garvin has worked with some of the most established organizations working on solutions to children and families living in poverty, including Save the Children, the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, and Head Start.

"It's been a personal one for me," Garvin said. "It's been a spiritual one for me. It's been a calling."

'Still learning 20 years into this'

Growing up in South Florida — "I ate everything out of the sea," he said and laughed — Garvin didn't have to look far for role models. His grandparents, who had just grade school educations, made sure that their children would go to college.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Garvin's father, a physician, had opened his office in a lower- to middle-income community, where the son could see how he treated the patients with empathy and respect. His mother, a social worker, was devoted to the people part of her work and the research that would help them.