'I will miss the customers most': Reedy Fork Diner closes after 52 years of serving up country cooking and friendships.

BROWNS SUMMIT — For 52 years, the Reedy Fork Diner served more than homestyle-food. It was a place where locals gathered to swap stories and feel connected with each other.
But the pandemic — and most recently the interchange improvement projects at U.S. 29 and Reedy Fork Parkway — forced the popular diner to shut its doors in 2020. And now its owners, Michael and Kim Loftis, have emptied out its contents, but not its memories.
“I will miss the customers most,” Kim Loftis said, her voice breaking slightly. “We put our heart and soul into Reedy Fork Diner.”
The couple has opted not to reopen the diner.
Since 1969, the diner has served homestyle cooking for breakfast and lunch, drawing regular customers, as well as truck drivers and travelers. Most days, the parking lot was overflowing.
The diner was famous for its brown gravy, country-style steak, eggs cooked any style and homemade biscuits. A meat and two-veggie lunch also was popular.
While the food was a big attraction, regulars looked to the diner as a place to gather each day for good conversation and news about what was happening in the community.
Henry Carter, 76, frequented the diner every morning since the late 1980s. He is going to miss his “favorite watering hole.”
“I truly hate to see that place close,” Carter said. “I’m really missing all my friends I met there.”
Carter loved the diner so much that he often went back for lunch, and when his wife, Sylvia, was available, she would accompany him.
Until his passing in 2019, Carter’s father-in-law Tom Lindsay also frequented the diner, first as a truck driver and then, after his retirement, when he would drive from Gibsonville every day to the diner.
While Carter loved the country cooking, especially the homemade biscuits and brown and white gravy, the camaraderie with his fellow patrons also drew him to his favorite table each day.
“We all became a family,” he said.
When Carter spent 3½ months in the hospital in 2018, he often called the diner to speak to the owners and all his friends.
“Kim and Mike … they are good people,” he said.
After leaving the hospital, Carter's first outing was to the diner, where he was welcomed with open arms and a card filled with money collected by the patrons.
Robert and Deloris Ingold of Browns Summit also were regulars.
“I was heartbroken when I found out they were permanently closing,” said Deloris Ingold, 82.
The couple started frequenting the diner for breakfast when O’Henry Barbecue closed, showing up at 6 a.m. every day.
“If we were 10 or 15 minutes late, the owners would call to check on us,” Deloris Ingold said with a chuckle. “Breakfast is my thing, and I liked that they would deep-fry my bacon for me.”
Like Carter, the Ingolds also enjoyed the people.
“We made friends, and everyone knew everyone,” Deloris Ingold said.
Now she cooks breakfast at home each morning before going to visit her husband at Heartland Living & Rehab Center. Robert Ingold had a stroke in January.
While cooking her own breakfast suffices, there’s one thing she just can’t replace.
“I don’t get my deep-fried bacon,” she said.
Founded by George Greene Jr., Michael Loftis’ uncle, in 1969, the diner was called George’s House Restaurant until the 1990s. The diner was originally a house, which Greene purchased and repurposed as a diner.
Greene also owned the popular Green’s Supper Club, which was located next door. (George Greene Jr. added an "e" to the end of his name.)
Michael Loftis’ father, William "Bill" Loftis, then leased the diner and ran it for several years, along with Lee Shelton. When Bill decided to retire, Michael and Kim Loftis said they wanted to operate the restaurant, taking over in 1994.
In 1999, Greene sold the restaurant to the couple, and they renamed it Reedy Fork Diner because of the new Reedy Fork Ranch Community and Reedy Fork Elementary School built nearby.
Michael Loftis, 61, spent much of his life working at Green’s Supper Club before taking over the diner.
“I grew up at Green’s, shucking oysters when I was just 15,” Michael Loftis said. “I helped in the kitchen at night, eventually helped during the day, and then became an assistant manager.”
Both Michael and Kim cooked in the diner. The mother of Green’s Supper Club manager Lee Shelton shared her recipe for brown gravy with Michael, and it quickly became a customer favorite at the diner.
“I got there at 3:30 a.m. every day to make the gravy, always being careful not to scorch it,” Michael Loftis said.
“I enjoyed everything they cooked,” Mike Mericka, 61, said. “Mike made it taste like Mom’s.”
Mericka, who lives in Browns Summit, was a regular at the diner, and the camaraderie drew him there, too.
“I used to tell Mike that I came for friendship first, food number 2,” he said. “I never had to eat alone.”
Longtime friend and patron Wayne Jones often joined Mericka at the diner at what they affectionately called the “Liar’s Table,” which seated about 10.
“We didn’t really lie, but we joked and called it that because there was usually at least 10 of us, and you name it, we talked about it,” Jones, 62, said. “I’m really going to miss the fellowship with others and the good food.”
Kim Loftis said she and Michael were served with eminent domain papers by the sheriff on Nov. 26, 2019, letting them know that the state would be taking their property for the U.S. 29 interchange project. Then, just a few months later, COVID-19 hit, forcing the couple to close the diner after they both got sick.
“Our world started turning upside down,” Kim said, as she described one of their large freezers also breaking down. “We weren’t set up well to be a to-go business, and because we were a 55-seat place with tables close together, we were just too small to follow the 6-foot distance mandate, so we kept the diner closed.”
They have been busy the past few months cleaning out the diner and selling any equipment they can. The couple is not exactly sure what the future holds, but they are happy to be helping out at Greensboro Auto Auction and some local restaurants.
Despite the hard work, the couple is sad to see their diner close.
“I tell ya what I’m not going to miss … getting up at 3:30 in the morning,” he said with a laugh. “No, seriously, we got to know the people like family and got caught up in their stories, so I’m really going to miss all the customers.”
Kim said it is finally sinking in that their business is gone, but she remains thankful to George Greene and Michael’s dad for giving them the opportunity to make the Reedy Fork Diner their own for so many years.
“We didn’t get rich, but it was successful,” she said. “God has been good to us.”
