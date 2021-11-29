'I will miss the customers most': Reedy Fork Diner closes after 52 years of serving up country cooking and friendships.

“We didn’t really lie, but we joked and called it that because there was usually at least 10 of us, and you name it, we talked about it,” Jones, 62, said. “I’m really going to miss the fellowship with others and the good food.”

Kim Loftis said she and Michael were served with eminent domain papers by the sheriff on Nov. 26, 2019, letting them know that the state would be taking their property for the U.S. 29 interchange project. Then, just a few months later, COVID-19 hit, forcing the couple to close the diner after they both got sick.

“Our world started turning upside down,” Kim said, as she described one of their large freezers also breaking down. “We weren’t set up well to be a to-go business, and because we were a 55-seat place with tables close together, we were just too small to follow the 6-foot distance mandate, so we kept the diner closed.”

They have been busy the past few months cleaning out the diner and selling any equipment they can. The couple is not exactly sure what the future holds, but they are happy to be helping out at Greensboro Auto Auction and some local restaurants.

Despite the hard work, the couple is sad to see their diner close.