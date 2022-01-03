Ice, ice maybe: Remnants of Monday's storm could make for a cautious commute

GREENSBORO — Monday's snow was the good part. Now comes the bad.

Icy roads are likely to greet Triad commuters Tuesday morning following the melting and refreezing of Monday's sleet and wet snow.

"Lingering areas of snow, slush and runoff on roadways and sidewalks will likely freeze (Monday night) as temperatures fall well below freezing," the National Weather Service said in a statement. "Black ice will be hard to see on highways and sidewalks."

Because of that potential danger, Guilford County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay today and Rockingham County Schools announced that classroom instruction will be conducted remotely.

Monday's storm was the county, and state's, first taste of a bad winter storm — one that also hit parts of Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.

It was only a matter of time, really. But it was the sudden swing in conditions that made things more jolting.

After an abnormally warm Christmas and New Year's holiday — with temperatures in the 70s — Guilford County faced heavy flooding, power outages and school cancellations Monday morning.